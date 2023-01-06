Prince Harry Digs at William's 'Alarming' Hair Loss, Reveals Penis 'Frostnip' in Memoir

Getty

"It was an effort not to overshare and tell him also about my equally tender penis."

It appears Prince Harry is unafraid of divulging his true feelings -- or even the goriest details about his private parts -- in new memoir, "Spare."

Leaked excerpts from the book have generated plenty of buzz this week -- from an alleged physical fight with William to drug use and revisiting his Nazi Halloween costume -- leading many to believe he did not, in fact, spare any detail in what may be a true tell-all autobiography.

Per the BBC, the title of the book has a heartbreaking origin story of its own, according to Harry's account.

Harry writes in the book that he learned when he was 20 that his father Charles thanked Diana after his birth for giving him an heir in William and a backup with Harry.

"Wonderful. You have given me an heir and a spare," Harry claims Charles told Diana. "You have done your job."

The royal goes on in the memoir to detail his relationship with his older brother, whom he refers to as Willy, even placing his physical appearance under the microscope.

While recalling his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in 2021, Harry writes that he began to scrutinize how Willy's resemblance to their mother had faded with time.

"I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little," Harry recalls, per Page Six, noting that his brother now had the "familiar scowl" which had become "the norm."

At another place in the book he calls out William's thinning hair, noting that while he was only two years his senior it was far "more advanced than mine" and called it "alarming."

Elsewhere, Harry alarms readers himself as he discusses his penis.

"There were countless stories in books, and papers (even The New York Times) about Willy and me not being circumcised," he writes, per Daily Mail, and notes that in fact the rumors were untrue and he had been "snipped."

However, his royal member had been injured during a charity trek to the North Pole in 2011, which he had joined for a portion of the journey to raise funds for Walking with the Wounded.

Harry returned home for the wedding of his brother to Kate Middleton, noting how he struggled not to mention his genitalia at their pre-wedding dinner.

"Pa was very interested and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frostnipped ears and cheeks, and it was an effort not to overshare and tell him also about my equally tender penis."

"Spare" hits shelves January 10.