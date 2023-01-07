These Celebrities Dished On Their 2023 New Year's Resolutions

Getty

2023 is already in full swing but it's not too late to set a New Year's resolution.

The beginning of the year marks a time that many people choose to begin a journey of self improvement -- and celebrities are no exception! From Miley Cyrus to Ryan Seacrest, these stars have big plans for the coming year and can’t wait to follow through on them!

Find out what these stars have planned for 2023…

Going into 2023, Miley Cyrus says she wants to be a better listener. While discussing her New Year’s resolution, Miley explained that Dolly Parton told her that her husband Carl always says that she's "hard of listening" -- and Miley feels that she tends to be the same way.

"I guess my resolution would really be -- my instinct is very loud, but I'm not a great listener sometimes. Dolly was telling me, her husband [Carl Thomas Dean] says, 'You're not hard of hearing. You're hard of listening.' And I guess that would kind of be my resolution, to not just listen to myself, but listen to others,” Miley said during NBC's “A Toast to 2022!” special.

Jennifer Garner says that in 2023, she wants to make more meals without meat. She took to Instagram to get a head start on her resolution, writing, “New Year's Resolution for this old gal: more meatless meals!” Jennifer went on to share a recipe for black bean and sweet potato chili on an episode of her “Pretend Cooking Show” in order to encourage others to join her on her journey.

This year, Gwen Stefani plans on becoming more educated about gardening. She and her husband Blake Shelton started a garden in 2022 that didn’t end up going very well so she wants this year’s harvest to be more lucrative.

"I think my resolution's gonna be to make sure that I educate myself more on gardening because that's my new hobby with Blake. And we had a failed gardening year this year. I mean, we had a lot of things against us. There was a drought, so that happened. But, we are gonna get smarter, and we're gonna have some success next year,” Gwen told E! News ahead of the new year.

After taking part in “Dancing With The Stars” last year, Jessie James Decker says she wants to keep dancing and stay in shape. Looking back, she says the experience was “life changing” and she wants to continue her journey in 2023.

"I want to maintain the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ figure that I got out of the show. That was life changing. To be honest, I'd never gotten in that kind of shape before, and I've always been kind of a workout nut. But I really enjoyed that fitness journey on that show,” Jessie told Fox News Digital.

For Olivia Culpo, her New Year’s resolution is all about music. The model, who often played the cello while competing in Miss Universe, admits she needs to set aside more time for her musical endeavors.

“Set aside time to practice my cello and play more chamber music with my quartet,” Olivia shared.

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice wants to make big career moves in 2023. In addition to wanting to do another major commercial, she says she’s also interested in expanding her acting resume. On top of that, she has goals to grow her podcast even bigger and wants to help out her community.

“Do another national TV commercial because I had a great time doing the DirecTV campaign. I also would love to do more acting in movies and shows, and of course I want to grow my podcast, ‘Namaste B$tches,’ so that people can see a different side to me. My family and I are all wanting to do more in the community too,” Teresa said.

While Ayesha Curry isn’t big on New Year’s resolutions, she is setting goals for herself in 2023. Instead of making plans for the full year, Ayesha prefers to take things a month at a time and for January, she wants to work on building muscle.

"I've kind of been going through a health journey for the past three years now. I'm into manifesting and writing things down and setting my intentions and goals. I am obsessed with that and I find that it really works for me, being able to visibly see things…One of my big resolutions for January is going to be to build a little bit of lean muscle. I've lost 35 lbs. over the past year, which I'm really excited about, but now I want that definition and I want to feel strong in my skin,” she told People.

In 2023, Ryan Seacrest wants to make sure to take time to relax and not feel obligated to be doing something at all times. On top of that, he joked that he wants to learn how to play some new games so he can keep up with his niece.

“Being comfortable with eight minutes of stillness or eight minutes of silence or eight minutes of doing nothing…without having to feel like I need to do something. And also learning how to play all these games my niece plays at 4 years old. I’m struggling to understand ‘Booba,'” Ryan shared.

9. Liza Koshy

Social media star Liza Koshy has a list of a couple of things she wants to do in 2023, including putting a priority on talking to people on the phone instead of simply texting them.