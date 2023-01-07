Kris Jenner Mourns the Passing of Tristan Thompson's Mom: 'I Am So Heartbroken'

Getty

Kris Jenner is paying tribute to Tristan Thompson's mom, Andrea Thompson, who suddenly passed away on Thursday.

On Friday, "The Kardashians" star took to Instagram to mourn Andrea's passing, sharing a series of photos of Tristan's mom at Kardashian family gatherings, including a heartwarming shot of Andrea posing with Khloe, who was holding her and Tristan's daughter, True.

"I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea," Kris, 67, began in the post's caption. "My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel."

"You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother," she continued. "What a blessing you were to your family!!!"

The reality star went on to add, "I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light." Kris then ended her post by saying, "Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel 🙏❤️," before tagging Tristan, 31.

According to TMZ, which broke the news, Andrea died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack at her Toronto home. Per the outlet, she was rushed to the hospital, where doctors were unable to revive her.

Sources told TMZ that Tristan flew to Toronto to be with his family following his mother's sudden passing. A few hours later, Tristan and his ex Khloe were seen arriving in Toronto after traveling together via private jet, per TMZ. Sources told the outlet that Khloe joined Tristan on his flight to be there to support him following his devasting loss. According to TMZ sources, Khloe is also said to have been close to Andrea.