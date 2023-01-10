Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Slams Claim She and Tom Sandoval Have an 'Open Relationship'

Getty

"i'm really not that cool."

"Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix is addressing the claim that she and her boyfriend Tom Sandoval have an open relationship.

On Monday, Bravo dropped the explosive first trailer for Season 10 of "Vanderpump Rules." At one point in the sneak peek, Scheana Shay told Tom that Katie Maloney allegedly said he and Ariana have an "open relationship."

Ariana, however, didn't hesitate to shut down the rumor on social media.

"we dont have an open relationship. i’m really not that cool. thought that was obvious," she tweeted.

The 37-year-old went on to reply to a since-deleted tweet from a fan, who asked her if she's "no longer" bisexual, to which she replied, "bisexual ≠ polyamorous."

After another user said that they were "glad" Ariana "clarified that s--- early" on, she replied, "lmao right? like are we really gonna waste episodes on trying to figure that one out."

Meanwhile, the reality star -- who has been in a relationship with Tom since 2014 -- also shared a funny Morticia Adams GIF after another fan praised her for "cutting the nonsense off from literally the first second it's heard."

See Ariana's tweets in the post, below.

we dont have an open relationship. i'm really not that cool. thought that was obvious. #pumprules — Ariana Fancy As F*ck Madix (@ariana2525) January 9, 2023

sometimes you gotta just pic.twitter.com/8dqTYeTzNz — Ariana Fancy As F*ck Madix (@ariana2525) January 9, 2023 @ariana2525

lmao right? like are we really gonna waste episodes on trying to figure that one out — Ariana Fancy As F*ck Madix (@ariana2525) January 9, 2023

bisexual ≠ polyamorous — Ariana Fancy As F*ck Madix (@ariana2525) January 10, 2023