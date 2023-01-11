Jeff Beck Dead at 78: Music World Mourns

Getty

"No one played guitar like Jeff," wrote Gene Simmons

Legendary musician Jeff Beck has died at age 78.

The rocker's family announced his passing on Wednesday, revealing he died after contracting bacterial meningitis.

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing," the statement read. "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

While getting up there in years, Beck had remained active with performing -- including a series of shows with Johnny Depp after the actor's trial with Amber Heard.

The English musician first rose to fame with The Yardbirds and later formed The Jeff Beck Group. Over his storied career, the guitarist won numerous awards and was twice inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Tributes poured in from the world of music and beyond upon the news of his death.

Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed. No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3qnPOCyhUj — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 11, 2023 @genesimmons

I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player - there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff -Tony pic.twitter.com/0mn2gtTj5Z — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) January 11, 2023 @tonyiommi

I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9.

Long live #JeffBeck pic.twitter.com/hG6O9tzfij — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 11, 2023 @OzzyOsbourne

WOW. What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died. From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever. @jeffbeckmusic pic.twitter.com/8LVeq47wxx — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 11, 2023 @PaulStanleyLive

Oh, My Heart…RIP, Jeff…I miss you already…💔💔💔💔💔



Jeff Beck, Guitar Virtuoso and Blues-Rock Innovator, Dead at 78 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/oJ2O1vqbDk — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) January 11, 2023 @davidcoverdale

so sad to hear of the passing of a legend… my sweet, unique, insanely gifted friend @jeffbeckmusic what an honor it was to share the stage with you, to create with you… there’s no one like you. #ripjeffbeck #RipLegend #jeffbeck — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) January 11, 2023 @leannrimes

Rest in peace to the GREATEST off them all: Jeff Beck!!!! — Bill Burr (@billburr) January 11, 2023 @billburr