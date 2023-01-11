Jeff Beck Dead at 78: Music World Mourns

Music By TooFab Staff |
Getty

"No one played guitar like Jeff," wrote Gene Simmons

Legendary musician Jeff Beck has died at age 78.

The rocker's family announced his passing on Wednesday, revealing he died after contracting bacterial meningitis.

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing," the statement read. "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

While getting up there in years, Beck had remained active with performing -- including a series of shows with Johnny Depp after the actor's trial with Amber Heard.

The English musician first rose to fame with The Yardbirds and later formed The Jeff Beck Group. Over his storied career, the guitarist won numerous awards and was twice inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Tributes poured in from the world of music and beyond upon the news of his death.

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.