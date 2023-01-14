Liam Hemsworth's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Celebrates His Birthday After Miley Cyrus Drops New Song

Getty/Instagram

Following the release of Miley's new single, which fans believe is about Liam, Gabriella honored "The Hunger Games" star on social media.

Gabriella Brooks, Liam Hemsworth's girlfriend, shared a short, yet sweet tribute to the actor on his 33rd birthday, just hours after Liam's ex, Miley Cyrus, dropped her new song, which appeared to be about their former marriage.

On Friday, Gabriella, 26, honored Hemsworth on his birthday by giving him a shoutout on her Instagram Stories. Alongside a shot of Hemsworth posing while swimming in the ocean, the model, wrote, "It's Liam day 🙂 💗🎂🐬🏝."

Gabriella's post comes as Liam's birthday is making headlines due to the fact that Miley released her new empowerment anthem, titled, "Flowers," late Thursday night in the US, which marked her ex-husband's special day in his native Australia.

It's unclear whether or not the release date is a coincidence or a hint as to who Miley is singing about on the track, however, fans believe the lyrics are undoubtedly a reference to her marriage to Liam.

One major hint from the lyrics that the song could be about the "The Hunger Games" star is a line about watching their home burn. On November 11, 2018, Miley and Liam lost their shared $2.5 million home to the Woolsey fires.

"We were good, we were gold / Kind of dream that can't be sold / We were right 'til we weren't / Built a home and watched it burn," Miley sings as she started the track by hinting at a perfect domestic life on the surface.

The 30-year-old went on to sing about how she "didn't want to leave you" until she remembered all the things they used to do together she can just as well do herself, including writing her name in the sand, dancing and ultimately, "I can love me better than you can."

The two first met on the set of "The Last Song" in 2010 when they were both still teenagers. He proposed two-and-a-half years later, though they would be off-again, on-again before moving in together ahead of the fire that destroyed their home in 2018.

A month later, they were married, but by August 2019, they were separated. They continued in this tumultuous way until their divorce was finalized in January 2020.