Kylie Jenner Roasts Kim Kardashian Over Instagram Request

Getty

After Kylie wore Skims in a series of photos, Kim took to the comments to make one very simple request.

Kim Kardashian never misses an opportunity for a little Skims promo -- but this one may have backfired.

When Kylie Jenner posted a series of new pics of herself in a black sleeveless black romper from her sister's shapewear line on Instagram, Kardashian took to the comments to ask her younger sister a simple request.

With Kylie boasting 378 million Instagram followers -- the most out of all of her sisters -- the 42-year-old Skims founder asked, "Can you tag @skims please, LOL."

Instagram

It didn't take long for Kylie to respond -- quipping, "I had to steal this from mom's house and now you want me to promote?!!!! Wow, @skims."

On the one hand, at least Jenner tagged the company this time ... but has yet to edit the original post to tag the photo itself.

In addition to the Kardashian-designed romper, Jenner wore black knee high boots as she posed for a few pictures in a rolling green field. She captioned her Jan. 16 post, "kyventures."

Like Kim, her celebrity friends flocked to the comments to praise her latest photoshoot.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" alum's makeup artist, Ariel commented, "Wowwwww🙌 the skin is skinnningggg" while Malika Haqq simply shared a plant emoji.

While Jenner may not be giving any credit to her sister this time around, the "Life of Kylie" star has previously partnered with the brand.

Back in 2021, Kim enlisted the help of Kylie and their sister Kendall Jenner to pose for a Valentine's Day campaign.

The trio sent the internet ablaze when they posed in matching red bras and panties: