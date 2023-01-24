Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence on Death of Tristan Thompson's Mother

Instagram

Khloe & Tristan were seen arriving together in Toronto via private jet earlier this month following news of Andrea's sudden passing

Khloe Kardashian is grieving the loss of Tristan Thompson's mother Andrea in a heartbreaking tribute post.

The 38-year-old "Kardashians" star took to Instagram nearly a week after attending the Thompson matriarch's funeral to reflect on the legacy of her life and how she touched the lives of so many.

According to TMZ, Andrea died earlier this month after suffering a heart attack at her Toronto home. Per the outlet, she was rushed to the hospital, where doctors were unable to revive her.

Sources said that Tristan flew to Toronto to be with his family following his mother's sudden passing. A few hours later, Tristan and his ex Khloe were seen arriving in Toronto after traveling together via private jet, per TMZ. Sources told the outlet that Khloe joined Tristan on his flight to be there to support him following his devasting loss.

"I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real," she captioned a carousel of family photos featuring Andrea. "I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb."

Khloe continued: "Life can be brutally unfair at times and this has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I'm choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom."

The Good American founder revealed she didn't believe in "goodbyes for good" and wrote about looking forward to hearing Andrea's "sweet voice and infectious laugh" when they meet again in heaven.

"I know I'll get to feel that embrace of yours. I'll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish," she said. "So, I'm choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day."

The reality personality acknowledged that Andrea wouldn't want her sons Dishawn, Daniel, Amari and Tristan to cry over the loss but noted how "at the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy."

Khloe concluded her emotional tribute with a promise to look after Amari, who suffers from epilepsy. "Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok,” she said. “We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side."