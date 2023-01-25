Busy Philipps and Joshua Jackson Congratulate Michelle Williams on Fifth Oscar Nomination

Getty

Busy Philipps and Joshua Jackson are celebrating the accomplishments of their friend and fellow "Dawson's Creek" alum Michelle Williams.

After the 42-year-old actress was nominated for Best Actress for her role in "The Fabelmans," her pals took to Instagram to honor Williams and her achievements.

Alongside a throwback picture of the "Venom" star as a teenager, Busy shared her tribute on Instagram.

"RB- I'm just gonna go back in time and tell this kid that she’s going to have 5 OSCAR NOMINATIONS in the next 20 years. 😭 And a BEAUTIFUL family. And be surrounded by love. (And GORGEOUS CLOTHES)," Busy began her caption, admitting. "But tbh- that's probably along the lines of what I was saying to her then."

Philipps continued: "I love you MW. Proud of you forever for building the life and career you dreamed of, even though the absolute overwhelming grief of being human had you wondering if you could at times. But then you would dig deep and try again. It's one of my favorite things about you. You have never NEVER stopped trying. A new way, a new recipe, a new parenting style, a new author, a new approach to work, a new love, a new role…but always the same loving brilliant gentle sensitive funny wild thoughtful beautiful beautiful BEAUTIFUL you. ❤️🌟"

Jackson shared Busy's sentiments on the social media platform. The 44-year-old took to his Instagram Story where he reposted Philipps's message before reminiscing on their long standing friendship.

"5 Academy Award nominations!!!!" he wrote. "Holy Moses. I don’t know but I imagine that this was taken in some dingy [watering] hole when we were all kids. What an amazing journey you have been on. Congratulations!"

In "The Fabelmans," Williams plays a fictionalized version of Steven Spielberg’s mother. She is one of five Best Actress nominees this year that include Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).