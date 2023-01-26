Bristol Palin Reveals Post-Op Photo Following Ninth Breast Reconstruction Surgery

Instagram

It all stems from a "botched" procedure in her teens.

Bristol Palin is getting real about her ongoing journey with breast reconstruction.

The 32-year-old daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin shared she's gone under the knife multiple times following a botched procedure when she was 19 -- and just had her ninth surgery to attempt to correct it this week.

Palin posted a photo of herself recovering from her latest surgery to her Instagram Story on Wednesday. She was seen wearing a compression bra with surgical drains, which appeared to be filling with a red liquid.

"Sharing wayyyyy [too much information] right now, but had my 9th breast reconstruction surgery last night — yes, NINTH," the Texas real estate agent wrote. "All stemming from a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19."

"I've had previous surgeries trying to correct that initial damage of muscle tissue and terrible scarring. The whole situation has honestly made me very self-conscious my entire adult life," Bristol admitted.

Hoping this will be the last of her reconstructive surgeries, she explained how the ordeal has "put a set back/pause on life and that's why I've been MIA" on social media. The "Teen Mom" alum said she's doing her best to "stay positive, hype myself up, and remind myself I have so much to be thankful for."

"I'm healthy, fully capable, and this is just an inconvenience cause things could always be worse," Bristol reflected.

This isn't the first time the mom of three has opened up about her cosmetic procedures. Back in May 2021, Palin disclosed she'd received a tummy tuck on Instagram.

In a video showing off her abdomen at the time, the former reality star revealed the scar she still had from the surgery.

"Let's get reeeel for a sec," Palin said. "I post what I want y'all to see…. from decent angles… and not from insecurities/scars (visible or not). Here's what I don't share … the scar from the tummy tuck I had years ago."

"'Comparison can be the thief of all joy' -- don't let this place have you comparing your own worth and stealing your joy," she continued.