Jessie James Decker Reveals Why Eric Decker 'Refuses' to Get a Vasectomy

Getty

Jessie James and Eric Decker are a happy family of five -- but he's apparently in no rush to ensure it stays that way.

Though the couple have no plans of having another baby, the 34-year-old "I Still Love You" revealed that her husband isn't fully on board to make that decision "permanent" and "refuses" to get a vasectomy.

"I keep asking him, 'Go make that appointment' and he won't. He just won't do it," she explained to Us Weekly. "He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he's just gonna leave it, I guess."

Jessie added of her husband’s lack of urgency to receive the procedure, "He won't book it. He will not book it."

She also explained that if she and her husband did wind up expecting another child, they would still view it as a gift.

"I mean, you know, if it happens, it's always a blessing," she explained. "We're not doing anything to truly prevent that."

Back in January 2022, the former NFL player told the publication that while "the papers are filled out," he was having trouble following through with the getting a vasectomy.

"It's a little power being taken. That's how I feel," he confessed. "I'm a little nervous about it, to be honest."

At the time, Eric said he's attempted to change his wife's mind, claiming, “You don't know where life will take you in the next five years. … We have amazing kids, so I don't want a lot of love being taken."

"Just the idea freaks him out," the Kittenish founder speculated. "I also feel like there’s a small part of him that doesn't want to cut it off permanently because maybe he wants another baby down the road and so that's what I think is happening."