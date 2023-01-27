Nev Schulman's Wife Laura Perlongo Suffers Miscarriage: 'It's All So Intense'

Getty

She reflects on the "all too real fantasy of what coulda been."

"Catfish" host Nev Schulman's wife Laura Perlongo revealed she recently miscarried.

The 37-year-old magazine writer took to Instagram on Thursday, where she shared a series of images that showed off her manicure, using her nails as an analogy for pregnancy loss.

"Damn this manicure's been through a lot," she began in her caption. "About to change it, the manicure that is, n feeling a lil sad to see her go. Maybe that's obvious, maybe not."

Among the pictures was a snap of a positive pregnancy test as well as a few videos of the couple's children Cleo, 6, Beau, 4, and Cy, 1.

Perlongo continued: "Girl life is such a trip. Life n death, business as usual. No need for sympathy or anything, just didn't wanna change the nails on this one without saying a word even though that's the expectation I suppose. But it's all so intense and real or maybe it's delicate and fleeting. The gain. The loss. It's all the things."

The photographer confessed she wasn't planning on sharing the baby news until she was 14 weeks along in her pregnancy.

"I guess that woulda had a different spin," she reflected on the chain of events. "Wasn't planning on any of it. And if it's happened to you too, I'm just sayin it happens a lot. I'm just sayin I LOVED THIS GD MANICURE. And the all too real fantasy of what coulda been."

​"​New month new nails tho and that's OK by me," the mom of three wrote. "There's still a lot of hands out there to hold, for now. Maybe forever for me. Until you let me hold your next baby, of course. 🤗 Love you love you love you."

In case any of her followers were confused by her message, Perlongo clarified she had suffered a miscarriage in the comments. "I forgot to say i miscarried w pictures, sry for the confusion,' she explained.

"Thought the giant empty body section cut out of the drawing did it but I relied on it too much in hindsight," she added, referencing a picture of an arts and crafts project one of her children made which depicted a stick figure drawing with the middle cut out.