Rickey Smiley Announces Death of 32-Year-Old Son Brandon Smiley

"I just want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family."

Rickey Smiley revealed his eldest child, Brandon Smiley, has died. He was 32.

The "Rickey Smiley Morning Show" host took to Instagram on Sunday, where he revealed he was on his way to his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama following the tragic passing of his son (above right).

"I just had bad news this morning. I'm on the way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I just want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family," Rickey told his followers in a video. "My son, Brandon Smiley, has passed away this morning."

"I'm OK," Smiley assured fans. "Pray for my son's mother and my son's siblings."

In a video, the comedian said he was in a sadly familiar position for his family.

"Now I see what my granddaddy went through and why he felt the way he felt," Rickey reflected. "My granddaddy went through this s--- with my dad and somehow, here I am going through the same thing my grandparents went through. So just pray for our family."

Though his son's cause of death was not revealed, Brandon is survived by his daughter Storm, 3, his mother Brenda, as well as his brother Malik and his sisters D'Essence, 25, Taylor, 22, and Aaryn, 21 (pictured above).

RIckey asked his followers for their thoughts and prayers again in his caption. "I lost my oldest son #BrandonSmiley this morning," he wrote. "I'm okay, but please pray for my son's mother Brenda, his siblings and his daughter Storm."

Celebrity friends flocked to the comments to share their condolences.

Musician Al B. Sure! commented, "Sorry to hear this news Brother Rickey."

"Oh no! I'm so sorry for your loss. I love you & Im praying for you!" Real Housewives of Atlanta personality Kandi Burrus wrote.

Actress Niecy Nash sympathized with Smiley, adding, "I'm so sorry Rickey," while "Basketball Wives'" star Evelyn Lozada said, "My deepest condolences. Prayers [to] you and your family."