Ashton Kutcher Opens Up About Demi Moore Divorce, Their Miscarriage and Her Book

"I was f---ing pissed."

Demi Moore thrust her relationship with Ashton Kutcher back into the spotlight with her 2019 memoir -- and now, we're getting some insight into how he felt about the book's release and what he felt during their marriage.

Ashton and Demi met in 2003 — when he was 25 and she was 41 — and married in September of 2005. In November of 2011, Moore announced the marriage was ending, but the divorce wasn't finalized until two years later. In her memoir "Inside Out," Demi opened up about their marriage, the miscarriage they suffered, the alleged threesomes she agreed to that she claimed blurred the lines in their relationship, cheating allegations and their eventual split.

Reflecting on their time together in an interview with Esquire, Kutcher, now 44, said his "life changed" the second their relationship was revealed in the press. He can now admit he didn't help things by tweeting about headlines at the time, telling the magazine, "It's stupid to complain about things that you're contributing to."

"I was twenty-six, bearing the responsibility of an eight-year-old, a ten-year-old, and a twelve-year-old," he added of being a stepdad to Moore's daughters with Bruce Willis. "That's how some teen parents must experience their twenties."

In her book, Moore revealed she miscarried six months into her pregnancy with Kutcher, saying she was "decimated" by the news. Despite the miscarriage, the two still got married.

"Losing a kid that you think you're going to have, and that close to thinking you're going to have a kid, is really, really painful," said Kutcher. "Everyone deals with that in different ways."

"I love kids," he added. "I wouldn't have gotten married to a woman that had three kids if I didn't love kids. The idea of having another kid would have been incredible. For whatever reason, I had to have that experience."

The two eventually split, with Kutcher telling Esquire that "nothing makes you feel like a failure like divorce." He added, "Divorce feels like a wholesale f---ing failure. You failed at marriage" -- but also told the publication he does still have a relationship with Moore's daughters today.

"You own the shit you did wrong, and you go forward," he added, before admitting he was "f---ing pissed" when Moore's memoir started making headlines again. "I'd finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and Mila, and my life and my family. And then the next day, [the paparazzi] are at my kids' school," he explained, before stopping himself and adding, "I don't want to open anything up in that realm."

He eventually started dating Mila Kunis, who told Esquire that he was "an asshole for a good two years" before getting himself straight. The pair welcomed a daughter in 2015, married the next year and then welcomed a son in 2016.