Michelle Rodriguez Gushes Over 'Hot' Fast X Co-Star Jason Momoa

Getty

"It's something primal that happens to me when I see that boy," she joked. "It's some ooga-chaka that comes out of me."

Michelle Rodriguez is opening up about working alongside Jason Momoa in "Fast X."

While speaking with Variety at the "Fast X" trailer launch event on Thursday, the actress -- who stars as Letty Ortiz in the blockbuster franchise -- gushed over her "hot" co-star, joking that she "become[s] a barbarian" when she sees him.

"Oh, hot damn, right? Like, what's up with that? It's something primal that happens to me when I see that boy," Rodriguez said with a laugh. "It's some ooga-chaka that comes out of me. I become a barbarian. Like, my 'D&D' character comes out, like, 'Yo, what's up with that?'"

After Variety host Marc Malkin noted that Momoa described his character as "evil, sadistic and androgynous," Rodriguez said, "Well, I don't know about the androgynous part. ... I can't picture him in drag, but we can try. But that aside, he does it all with a smirk, which is interesting."

The "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" star went on to share that she doesn't have many scenes with Momoa, but "just a couple of scenes where I'm chasing after him, and I miss him."

Rodriguez continued, "But let me tell you -- that guy's hot! Dude, seriously man. I don't know what's up with that."

On Friday, Universal dropped an action-packed trailer for "Fast X," which teases the beginning of the end of the epic saga of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family.

The footage revealed the first look at Momoa as the film's villain, Dante, who is out for revenge as it's shown that he is the son of the drug kingpin Hernan Reyes, whom Dom and his crew, including Brian (the late Paul Walker) destroyed in "Fast Five."

The synopsis for "Fast X," per Universal, reads: "Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything -- and everyone -- that Dom loves, forever."

In addition to Diesel and Rodriguez, the film features the return of the all-star ensemble cast including Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang and Scott Eastwood, as well as Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren. Among the new cast members who were teased in the trailer are Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior and Rita Moreno.

"Fast X" hits theaters on May 19.