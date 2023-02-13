Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Welcomed Fourth Baby: 'Been Busy'

Instagram

They're now a family of six!

Blake Lively has revealed she and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their fourth child with a picture... but not one featuring their new bundle of joy.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal she no longer had a baby bump.

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy," she captioned a picture with Reynolds and his mother, Tammy. The other photos in the carousel featured photos of the various foods they cooked for football's biggest night.

Friends and fans flocked to the comments to congratulate the happy couple.

"Deadpool" creator Rob Liefeld wrote, "Epic post! For all the reasons!!!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

One fan marveled over Lively's impressive postpartum physique, writing, "She discreetly gives birth and then looks like this right afterwards in a tight shirt. She's good at this."

"I mean, jealous you fit into jeans. My last baby is 96 months and I'm still wearing leggings," another user quipped.

A fan also speculated on the sex of the baby, using a picture of the "A Simple Favor" star’s set of nails and the tendency of new moms to gravitate towards pink polish after welcoming a girl.

"Labor and delivery nurse here and a lot of my patients get pink nail polish for a girl. I noticed the pink nails in one of the pics. Another girl, maybe?! Whatever baby is congrats on 4th baby and you look amazing!" they gushed.

Lively and Reynolds also share three daughters: Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8.

Back in November, Reynolds spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how their kids feel about meeting their new sibling.

"They're in. They love it. They're ready," he said, before sharing his own excitement. "I'm very excited, we'd have to be. You know, you'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it. It's gonna be nuts, but we're very excited."

Considering himself a baby veteran, the actor said that he and Lively aren't sweating as much this time around.

"The first one, everything's like perfect and you set everything up, everything's sterilized. By the fourth, you're just like, oh, right this is happening," he said during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" the same month. "I should sweep or something."