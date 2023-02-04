15 Celebrities Giving Birth in 2023

Getty

We're only a few weeks into 2023 and it already seems like a ton of celebrities have made pregnancy announcements. On top of that, many stars who shared their baby news last year are quickly approaching their due dates. With so many celebs expanding their families this year, it's certainly going to make for a lot of adorable new additions!

Find out what celebrities are expanding their family…

In October 2022, Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey announced that they are expecting their first child together. In their Instagram announcement, the couple shared a photo with a pink gender reveal cake as well as some sweet photos with their positive pregnancy tests.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon… I <3 you @tommypelphrey !!!" Kaley wrote on Instagram.

Hilary Swank shared the exciting news that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins in October 2022. Since then, she's opened up about her decision to get pregnant and why she waited until she was 48.

"I was having a career and not having the right relationship until…four years ago, and all the elements needed to come together and be right. It's just something I thought about even as a young girl. It's something that was on my mind, so it's nice to be here and just be pregnant," Hilary told Extra.

Baby number four is on the way for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who surprised fans when they announced they were expecting in September 2022. They have'’t revealed the baby's sex just yet, as they always wait to find out until the baby is born. While Ryan says he's ready for anything, he did admit that he's hoping for a girl because with three little girls already, he knows them best!

After Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced their pregnancy last year, the couple welcomed their new baby on January 13. John confirmed the news during a private concert just hours after the baby's birth, before the two later revealed they added a girl to the family, named Esti Maxine Stephens.

Keke Palmer announced her pregnancy in a special way, debuting her baby bump while hosting "Saturday Night Live." While she and boyfriend Darius Jackson have not revealed when the baby is due, Keke says she's so excited to become a mom.

"Honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom. Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, I own a home," Keke said during her "SNL" monologue.

Jessie J kicked off the new year by revealing to fans that she has a rainbow baby on the way. The news comes a little over a year after the musician candidly shared that she had suffered a miscarriage. In a sweet video on Instagram, Jessie shared her pregnancy journey so far.

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…Please be gentle with me. Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked," she wrote.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine reportedly welcomed their third child together in January, following Adam's alleged cheating scandal. The couple stuck together despite the rumors and since then, Behati has been sharing baby bump updates on her Instagram. Her most recent bumpdate post came on January 5, with the caption "TICK tock."

Though People reported she gave birth, the pair have yet to confirm the news themselves.

Gina Rodriguez and her husband Joe LoCicero are getting ready to welcome their first child. The actress shared the news back in July 2022 so the couple have just a few more weeks to go. In December, Gina shared that she's doing as much as possible to prepare for their new addition.

"I feel like I'm taking 72 different classes from conscious parenting to hypnobirthing to doula classes to prenatal yoga to figuring out how best I can prepare to be ready for birth because that just feels like climbing Mount Kilimanjaro," Gina told People, adding that she’s really leaning on all the mothers around" her.

Rumer Willis celebrated the holiday season by revealing that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. In a sweet photo, Rumer showed off her growing baby bump while Derek gave it a kiss. While celebrating six years of sobriety a few days later, Rumer opened up about her pregnancy.

"Still cant believe I am currently cooking a little person in my belly right now. I am so deeply grateful for the incredible lessons and gifts that have come my way this year. I'm so grateful this little soul chose me to have the privilege of being their mama," Rumer wrote.

In January 2023, Claire Danes shared that she and husband Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child. She debuted her baby bump just a few days later at the Golden Globes, sharing that this pregnancy "was not intentional." While the new addition was unexpected, she says the family is very excited.

"Number three. Prego. This one was not intentional. But here we go! I have Cyrus, he's 10 and Rowan is 4, and this one, yeah. Evenly spaced, but a broad spectrum. We're excited, we're thrilled," she told Access Hollywood.

Heather Rae Young and her husband Tarek El Moussa announced their pregnancy back in July 2022 and are now just weeks away from welcoming their new addition. The couple say they got pregnant in the midst of in vitro fertilization treatments and were completely shocked.

"It was a huge shock, We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan. I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this," Heather shared.

Towards the end of 2022, "Dancing With The Stars" pro Witney Carson revealed that she and her husband Carson McAllister are expecting their second child during a live episode of the show. Witney held onto her growing bump while sharing the exciting news in the ballroom.

'I am so excited to finally announce that Carson [McAllister], Leo, and myself are expecting baby number two!. I'm so blessed. This just felt like a really really good time to share it. And I can finally share it, which is great!" she said during the episode.

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka started 2023 by announcing that she and boyfriend Cordae are expecting their first child. She took to Instagram to share a photo from a doctor's appointment and revealed that she'll be taking time away from tennis but plans to get back on the court in 2024.

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to," she wrote.

She continued, "I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha."

In January, it was confirmed that Carey Mulligan and her husband Marcus Mumford are expecting a baby. While they haven't opened up about the exciting news just yet, the new addition will make them a family of five, joining Evelyn Grace, 7, and Wilfred, 5.

Nikki Reed and her husband Ian Somerhalder announced they are expecting baby number two in January. In an Instagram post, Nikki showed off her growing baby bump while holding the couple's five-year-old daughter Bohdi.