Julia Fox Reacts to Kanye West's Antisemitic Rants, Explains Why She's Done with Men

Richie Shazam for Elle

She also opens up about her past with plastic surgery and as a dominatrix.

Julia Fox opened up about ex-boyfriend Kanye West's 2022 antisemitic remarks in an interview with Elle.

West spent most of the fall making incredibly controversial comments about Jews, Hitler and Nazis and was even named "Antisemite of the Year" by one online watchdog group for his remarks.

Speaking with Elle, Fox said of West's remarks: "I just feel so bad for everyone involved, to be honest. I feel bad for his family, his children. I feel bad for the Jewish people." She added, "Some of my Jewish friends are shook right now, and that f---ing breaks my heart. I really, truly, would've never seen him taking this direction."

With West in her rear-view, Fox also told the outlet she's totally done with men for the time being.

"I want to be left alone. Like, don't talk to me, don't look at me, don't bother me," she told Elle, adding that she wasn't dating or having sex and had no desire to do so at the time of the interview.

"I feel like knowingly engaging in a heterosexual relationship, you are signing yourself up for an unhealthy dynamic," she added.

Fox also shared her take on marriage, telling Elle, "At the end of the day, a wife and a prostitute are both doing the same thing, but the prostitute is doing it with different men and the wife does it with the same man—they just put a fancy label on it."

Among the other topics she covered in the random interview was her past work as a BDSM dominatrix -- "it's like one never-ending improv class" -- and history with plastic surgery. She told the publication she's used Botox and had lipo, the latter of which she may do again, but not anytime soon.