Kate Hudson Has No Regrets About Marrying Chris Robinson at 21

Kate Hudson is getting candid about her relationship with her first husband Chris Robinson.

During an appearance on Sara Foster and Erin Foster's "The World's First Podcast," the 43-year-old actress said that the Black Crowes musician taught her "what it felt like to be unconditionally loved."

"I went to New York, and I met Chris. And I came home, I was like, 'Oh, I'm marrying this guy,'" Hudson recalled, she was 20 when they first met. "I was 21 when we got married."

The former couple were married from 2000 to 2007; they share 19-year-old son Ryder Robinson.

While many believed they were being impulsive and reckless, the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star knew there was no reason to wait because they were in love.

"I just jump into the deep end of everything I do," Hudson explained. "People thought it was impulsive, but I was just like, 'You know what? I'm just going to dive right into this. I'm not gonna second guess it. I'm in love with him. I'm not gonna pretend like, oh, we should wait."

She continued, "I'm madly in love, and I want to marry him, and so I just didn't think twice. I'm kind of still like that except with a little more wisdom under my belt."

Hudson looked back at their relationship and fondly recalled how they "worshiped each other" and "were so in love."

"He also was so important to teaching me what it felt like to be unconditionally loved," she noted.

Though the couple eventually parted ways, the "Almost Famous" actress shared that their love set a standard for her future relationships and said it was an important lesson for her to learn.

"Chris completely opened that floodgate for me...forever," she continued. "No matter how complicated the relationship got at one point, the most important moment for me was meeting him, and him allowing me to understand what that felt like."