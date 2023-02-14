Anthony Michael Hall and Wife Lucia Expecting First Baby, Reveal Gender and Planned Name

Getty

The 54-year-old "Halloween Kills" star and his 32-year-old wife have been dating since at least 2016 and married in 2020.

Anthony Michael Hall is preparing to be a first-time dad at 54 years old, and the "Halloween Kills" star couldn't be more excited.

He and wife Lucia Oskerova, 32, shared the news with People where Anthony revealed that she surprised him at home with the big news by showing him the positive pregnancy test results.

"We were kissing, hugging, and thanking God," the "Breakfast Club" star shared. "We immediately started dancing and laughing in our bathroom to celebrate the great news."

Anthony shared the magazine's exclusive photos to his Instagram page, sharing that he and his wife "are so blessed, happy and proud" to make the announcement on Valentine's Day.

"Sending our heartfelt thanks to our loving families & friends who are celebrating our great news with us today. Happy Valentine's Day to all!" the couple cosigned the message.

While they didn't offer a specific due date, Anthony and Lucia are expecting to add to their family in the summer. "She's tending to every important detail as a proud, expectant mother-to-be. She is now six and half months along," Anthony said.

As for the father-to-be, Anthony added that he has "been taking care of family business and making sure we all eat well, with a healthy diet of good foods -- plenty of greens, vegetables, fresh fruit, and protein-rich food. Lucia makes great smoothies for us. And we are all getting good sleep each night."

He also shared that the couple is expecting a baby boy, and that their son will carry his father's namesake as Michael Anthony Hall II. Anthony was born Michael Anthony Hall but had to invert his name when he joined the Screen Actor's Guild.