Gwyneth Paltrow Has an Issue with Those Ethan Hawke-Rihanna Photos

Getty

The Goop founder hilariously trolled the actor on Instagram after he shared throwback shots following RiRi's halftime show.

Ethan Hawke has brought back the viral photos of himself talking to Rihanna at a basketball game -- and the response was hilarious.

One day after Rihanna's epic Super Bowl halftime performance, the actor took to Instagram to share the iconic throwback shots from 2015 that showed him and the singer mingling while sitting courtside at the NBA All-Star Game.

At the time, Hawke wasn't initially photographed sitting next to Rihanna, rather his son, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, was seated beside her. However, it was clear from the photos that Hawke made his son switch seats with him at some point, presumably to take the opportunity to talk to the Grammy winner.

Sharing a few of the photos on Monday, Hawke, 52, wrote, "After Rihanna's brilliant half time performance, I'm hoping my son can find it in his heart to forgive a Dad for taking his moment."

Celebrities and fans alike took to the comments section to react to Hawke's post, including Gwyneth Paltrow who trolled the "Before Sunrise" star over the way he was sitting in his seat.

"Could you sit up straight, for god's sake?" she quipped. "You're sitting next to Rihanna!"

Others stars weighed in as well.

"BEST PIC EVER," Andy Cohen wrote, while Daveed Diggs said, "This is EVERYTHING."

Natasha Lyonne and Carla Gugino shared flame emojis and laughing crying emojis.

Like Paltrow, Alyssa Milano called out Hawke's posture, writing, "Not sure I would have gone with this posture whilst sitting next to a goddess."

Meanwhile, it appears that Hawke's son Levon, now 21, doesn't hold it against his dad for "taking his moment" with Rihanna as he praised his dad's post. "Iconic content," Levon wrote.