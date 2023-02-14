Michael B. Jordan's Aiming to be 'More Responsible' in Next Relationship Following Lori Harvey Split

Getty

"It's gonna happen when it's supposed to happen."

Michael B. Jordan says he’s going to take a more cautious approach in his next relationship.

The “Creed III” star opened up about finding love following his year-long relationship with Lori Harvey in an interview with Rolling Stone published Monday. The former couple had a highly publicized breakup when they parted ways in June 2022.

While Jordan says he isn't particularly looking to jump into another relationship, the actor wants to be "more responsible" when it comes to love in the future.

"Of course I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that, knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible," Jordan explained. 'It's gonna happen when it's supposed to happen."

During a recent stint on "Saturday Night Live,' the 36-year-old referenced his split from Harvey during his opening monologue.

"20 years [after my first acting gig on All My Children], I just directed my very first movie, Creed III. But, right after that I went through my very first public breakup," he began, claiming he was on the celebrity dating app, Raya, in Spanish. "Now, most people after a breakup are like, 'I'm gonna get in better shape.' But, I was already in Creed shape! So, I had to be like, 'Alright, I guess I’ll learn a new language.' Anyway, estoy en Raya."

Jordan continued: "After the breakup, everyone thought I was so heartbroken because when the news came out, I was at a basketball game and they caught me looking [disappointed]. Look, I was just chilling but the Internet decided that was me being sad. Lucky for me, if you Google 'Sad Michael Jordan' the first 8,000 results are [of the basketball star crying]."

Following his dating app revelation, the actor appeared on CBS Mornings last week where he explained he was "joking" about being on the dating platform.

"I think for me it's just that I was lucky enough to have a lot of work," Jordan said, getting candid about how he’s been handling the breakup. "I'm a firm believer in that what's for you is what's for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn."

While the split is unfortunate, Michael maintained his confidence that "so many great things" are waiting in the wings.