Selena Gomez Reacts to Hailey Bieber TikTok Video Fans Speculated Was About Her

See the since-deleted clip, which Hailey is adamant wasn't "directed at anyone."

Fans once again believe there's some beef brewing between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber -- and both stars are chiming in on all the social media talk.

The speculation began on TikTok, after some made connections between Selena being body shamed over bikini photos to a video Hailey posted in which she said, "I'm not saying she deserved it but I'm saying God's timing is always right."

Bieber later deleted the video, but it still had people talking.

In a video posted by Ellen Acuario, the TikToker broke down the speculation, adding, "Is she for real? Did she really?"

"I'm not really an avid follower of the situation but isn't Hailey the one that like, begged Selena to tell off her fans for bullying her?" she added, before saying, "Hailey's a bitch." She captioned the video, "That whole BALDWIN clan needs to go."

While the video was posted mid-January, Selena reacted to the commentary last week. She commented on the post, writing, "It's ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x"

Hailey, meanwhile, reacted to those linking her video with Gomez in the comments on another TikToker's post about the situation.

"I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random tik tok sound for fun," she wrote. "It's not directed at anyone."

For years, these two women have been pitted against one another simply because of their relationships with Justin Bieber.

At the root of a lot of it is speculation that there was overlap between Justin and Selena's relationship and when he started dating Hailey. In a recent appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call her Daddy," Hailey denied any overlap. In that same interview, Hailey said that she and Selena had spoken since she married Justin. "That's why I'm like, it's all respect. It's all love," she said.

The two later shut down feud rumors by posing for photos together at the Academy Museum Gala in late 2022 (below).