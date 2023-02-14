Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Goes Instagram Official with New Boyfriend After Kody Brown Split

Instagram

"I finally found the love of my life."

"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown is celebrating Valentine's Day with a new man.

After teasing her new romance following her split from polygamist Kody Brown just last week, Christine made things Instagram official with her new boo, David Woolley, on the loved-up holiday.

She made the big reveal by posting three photos of the couple cozied up to one another. In two of the pictures, they're seen holding her daughter Mykelti's newborn twin boys, Archer and Ace.

"I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath," she captioned her post.

"He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa," she concluded. "I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

She also used the hashtags #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife and #partner.

David, who owns his own construction company, shared a photo of the duo as well, in which he called her his "queen."

Just last week, the 50-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Story to share that she's moved on with someone new.

"Car confessions! So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively," Christine gushed. "He's wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I've been looking for. [He's] incredible with [daughter] Truely. He's absolutely a dream come true."

Though the TLC star is intending on "keeping him to myself" for the time being, she reassured fans she will eventually "share pictures and everything." She added: "I will let you guys know more information later but — Ahh! So excited."

Last month, the "Cooking With Just Christine" author announced she was dipping her toes into the dating app world and asked her followers for advice about putting herself back out there.

"I'm dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy!" she captioned a series of photos. "Any advice for dating at 50?!"

Christine and Kody announced they were parting ways after 27 years together in November 2021. The pair are parents to seven children: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she revealed on Instagram at the time. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Kody married his first wife Meri in 1990, before Janelle joined the family with a spiritual marriage in 1993. Christine was next, spiritually marrying into the family in 1994, before Robyn did the same in 2010. Kody then divorced Meri so he could legally marry Robyn in 2014.