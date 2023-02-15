Sophie Lloyd Reacts After She's 'Needlessly Dragged Into' Machine Gun Kelly-Megan Fox Drama

Getty

After one fan accused MGK of cheating with the guitarist on Instagram, Fox responded "Maybe I got with Sophie," before deleting her account.

Sophie Lloyd, Machine Gun Kelly's guitarist, is shutting down any suggestion she has anything to do with his apparent issues with fiancée Megan Fox.

"Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media," her management said in a statement to Page Six on Wednesday.

"Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue," they continued. "It's disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else."

Lloyd recently celebrated her five year anniversary with boyfriend Christopher Painter and posted a photo of the pair together to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, for Valentine's Day.

Over the weekend, MGK and Fox made headlines after she deleted all photos of him from her Instagram, before sharing an image showing her setting fire to a bin of various items.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath," she captioned the share, a quote from Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me." The track was from her 2016 album "Lemonade," which dealt with allegations of Jay-Z cheating.

On her post, one fan's speculation got a response from Fox. After the fan commented, "He probably got with Sophie," Fox replied, "maybe I got with Sophie 🔥."

She later deleted her Instagram account altogether. The two were spotted together on Valentine's Day, however, in Los Angeles.