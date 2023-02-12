Megan Fox Fans Need 'Eyes on Pete Davidson' After She Scrubs All Evidence of MGK from IG

Getty

The actress is only following three famous men and none of them are MGK -- just one day after the pair attended Drake's Super Bowl Party in Arizona.

Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dunzo? The evidence is certainly point in that direction as the "Jennifer's Body" star has scrubbed all evidence of MGK from her Instagram page.

Fans are looking at her latest post, which featured a series of pics of Fox looking fierce and closed with a bin filled with various items being set ablaze.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath," she captioned the share, a quote from Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me." The track was from her 2016 album "Lemonade," which dealt with allegations of Jay-Z cheating.

She's also only following three famous men on the platform, and none of them are MGK. Instead, Fox is only keep tack of the social media happenings of Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem.

The move got Megan Fox trending on Twitter, with many fans speculating about her relationship status. They took particular note of Fox following Eminem, who has had a history of beef with MGK and rapped about him.

On her post, one fan's speculation got a response from Fox. After the fan commented, "He probably got with Sophie," Fox replied, "maybe I got with Sophie 🔥."

The dramatic change to Fox's Instagram account came during the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday, just one day after she and MGK were spotted together attending Drake's Super Bowl Party.

The couple was apparently still going strong then, as media snapped shots of the pair holding hands as they headed to Hanger 1 in Scottsdale, Arizona for the star-studded bash. Also in attendance, per Elle, were Winnie Harlow, Christina Aguilera, Serena Williams and Cher.

On Friday before the party, Machine Gun Kelly posted that he got "electrocuted" on stage while performing in Phoenix. TMZ suspects it might have been a prank in the video, as his hair stood on end but the rapper appeared otherwise unfazed.

Fox still appears on MGK's Instagram page, though the latest post is from two weeks ago. TooFab has reached out to reps for both Fox and MGK for comment. You can check out fan reactions below.

Hey yo Megan Fox broke up with mgk and started following Eminem 😂😂



That's basically Killshot II 💀 pic.twitter.com/Fd3ymjFnJ7 — Shady Times (@ShadyTimes) February 12, 2023 @ShadyTimes

Megan Fox has deleted all her pictures with MGK & started following Eminem on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/shlt5Uaz3g — Shady India🇮🇳 (@Shadyind) February 12, 2023 @Shadyind

If Megan Fox DID break up with MGK we need to get eyes on Pete Davidson STAT. — nydoorman.tez (@NYDoorman) February 12, 2023 @NYDoorman

At least we don’t have to see Megan Fox with MGK and their weird rituals pic.twitter.com/KvrBtW0Zt9 — 💜🖤 (@Es1_Violet) February 12, 2023 @Es1_Violet

Pete Davidson looking at Megan Fox right now pic.twitter.com/C5Zw58Gzkc — uDas Wabantwana (@iamDasKapital) February 12, 2023 @iamDasKapital

So MGK cheated on Megan Fox

She started following Eminem on Instagram after her post 👀😂 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 12, 2023 @Bosslogic

Megan Fox broke up with mgk & started following Eminem on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/VnlLlOs1AW — 💀 (@19oo97) February 12, 2023 @19oo97

megan fox breaking up with mgk and then following eminem…. 😭pic.twitter.com/NAyrqGmu6T — alfie △ (@alfiesgroove) February 12, 2023 @alfiesgroove

Megan Fox and MGK breaks up and its time for Pete Davidson to pop up utta nowhere.😂 pic.twitter.com/7Rk0UU3oTH — Jaasim (@Jaasim_3) February 12, 2023 @Jaasim_3

Pete Davidson seeing that Megan Fox and MGK have broken up pic.twitter.com/ytsODEHd2X — Nate Ben Comedian (@NathanielBen82) February 12, 2023 @NathanielBen82

megan fox dumping mgk and deleting all the photos of him… the earth is healing pic.twitter.com/jEQp0AK20z — zack (@AvatriceSolos) February 12, 2023 @AvatriceSolos

so megan fox and mgk apparently breaking up… one breakup occurs, a pete davidson arises. pic.twitter.com/G6squRxkPE — baylee avery (@bayleexavery) February 12, 2023 @bayleexavery

pete davidson looking at megan fox right about now pic.twitter.com/OLT0nsXGZp — Demi Hear Me🗣Roar (@demikayallday) February 12, 2023 @demikayallday

HAS MEGAN FOX FINALLY KEFT MGK BECAUSE THAT WOULD MAKE THE ENTIRE MONTH pic.twitter.com/Jfk7EZ7Z1Q — HappyLemonSketbag69 (@LanaDelMeii) February 12, 2023 @LanaDelMeii

Pete Davidson hearing Megan Fox is single pic.twitter.com/bT500aMoCp — C’s in 6☘️ (@TatumBrownSZN) February 12, 2023 @TatumBrownSZN