Megan Fox Fans Need 'Eyes on Pete Davidson' After She Scrubs All Evidence of MGK from IG

Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Getty

The actress is only following three famous men and none of them are MGK -- just one day after the pair attended Drake's Super Bowl Party in Arizona.

Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dunzo? The evidence is certainly point in that direction as the "Jennifer's Body" star has scrubbed all evidence of MGK from her Instagram page.

Fans are looking at her latest post, which featured a series of pics of Fox looking fierce and closed with a bin filled with various items being set ablaze.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath," she captioned the share, a quote from Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me." The track was from her 2016 album "Lemonade," which dealt with allegations of Jay-Z cheating.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She's also only following three famous men on the platform, and none of them are MGK. Instead, Fox is only keep tack of the social media happenings of Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem.

The move got Megan Fox trending on Twitter, with many fans speculating about her relationship status. They took particular note of Fox following Eminem, who has had a history of beef with MGK and rapped about him.

On her post, one fan's speculation got a response from Fox. After the fan commented, "He probably got with Sophie," Fox replied, "maybe I got with Sophie 🔥."

The dramatic change to Fox's Instagram account came during the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday, just one day after she and MGK were spotted together attending Drake's Super Bowl Party.

The couple was apparently still going strong then, as media snapped shots of the pair holding hands as they headed to Hanger 1 in Scottsdale, Arizona for the star-studded bash. Also in attendance, per Elle, were Winnie Harlow, Christina Aguilera, Serena Williams and Cher.

On Friday before the party, Machine Gun Kelly posted that he got "electrocuted" on stage while performing in Phoenix. TMZ suspects it might have been a prank in the video, as his hair stood on end but the rapper appeared otherwise unfazed.

Fox still appears on MGK's Instagram page, though the latest post is from two weeks ago. TooFab has reached out to reps for both Fox and MGK for comment. You can check out fan reactions below.

Celebrity Breakups That Fans Never Saw Coming View Photos

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.