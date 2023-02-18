Behati Prinsloo Posts First Photo with Adam Levine Since Baby No. 3 Birth

Getty

The model and Maroon 5 frontman welcomed their third child last month.

Behati Prinsloo has shared the first photo of herself and husband Adam Levine since the recent birth of their third child.

On Friday, the model took to Instagram to post a series of shots of herself enjoying time with some friends and her husband. The photos appeared to have been taken at the recent wedding of Levine's Maroon 5 bandmate, James Valentine, and his wife, Alexis Novak.

The first photo in the carousel, above, featured Prinsloo, 34, and Levine, 43, holding black basketballs in front of a basketball arcade game. The two dressed in stylish attire, with the former rocking a black dress and black leather jacket, while the latter could be seen wearing a silver, silk button-up shirt.

The shot of the former Victoria's Secret model and Maroon 5 frontman marked the first time the two have posed together following the birth of their third child last month.

"💕 pop-a-shot 💕," Prinsloo captioned her Instagram post.

According to People, Prinsloo gave birth to her and Levine's third child in late January. The couple -- who married in 2014 -- are already parents to daughters Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4. Prinsloo and Levine have yet to comment on the arrival of their new bundle of joy.

The birth of the couple's third baby came four months after Levine's alleged cheating scandal.

In September, the "Girls Like You" artist spoke out against allegations he cheated on Prinsloo after model Sumner Stroh accused him of an affair in a viral TikTok video.

Levine shared a statement at the time, telling TMZ that some of his interactions with other women simply "crossed the line."

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he said. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless."