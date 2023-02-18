Watch Kylie Jenner's Son Aire Have Ice Cream For the First Time

Instagram/Getty

The reality star documented the adorable moment her 1-year-old son got a taste of pineapple Dole Whip while at Disneyland.

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Kylie Jenner posted the sweetest video of her son Aire Webster, which featured the adorable moment her 1-year-old tried ice cream for the first time while on a family trip to Disneyland.

In the clip, Aire can be seen sitting in a stroller, holding a blanket in one hand and a toy truck in the other. Someone then fed him a spoonful of pineapple Dole Whip soft serve, a popular frozen treat at the Happiest Place on Earth. After having a taste, Aire then appeared to assess the sweet treat, before then looking somewhat pleased as he looked at the camera.

"first ice cream," Kylie, 25, wrote over the video, also adding a series of emojis.

In addition to the clip of Aire, the reality star also shared a series of posts from the trip to Disneyland, including footage of her daughter Stormi, 5, and niece Chicago, also 5, enjoying their time at the theme park. Kylie shares Stormi and Aire with on-again-off-again boyfriend Travis Scott.

Earlier this month, Kylie honored her baby boy on Instagram on his first birthday. "The Kardashians" star shared a sweet video, highlighting some of their mother-son moments over the past twelve months.

"AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you," she captioned the footage.

In the video, set to "You Are My Sunshine," Kylie can be seen rocking her baby boy by a pool, playing with him at the beach, and spending time with him on swings.

There's also footage of the tot getting along swimmingly with his older sister, Stormi.

A few days after Aire's birth in February 2022, Kylie revealed that she and Travis named their baby Wolf, but that didn't stick.

A month later, the makeup mogul revealed on her Instagram Story that Wolf was no longer the baby's name, "FYI, our sons name isn't Wolf anymore," she explained at the time. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

During a September 2022 episode of "The Kardashians," Kylie confessed she and Travis still hadn’t decided on the right name for their baby and were playing the name game to see which would stick.

"Travis actually still changes his name a few times," she shared at the time. "He'll come back and be like, 'I really like this name.' And then for the day he'll call him that. And I'm like, 'We can't do this again.'"