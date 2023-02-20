Bella Thorne Refused to Autograph Underage Photo of Herself

Getty

Thorne recalled the autograph seeker showing her one provocative image after another while asking her "aren't they all sexy?" during Sundance Film Festival

Bella Thorne has had enough with being overly-sexualized...particularly when it comes to old photos of herself when she was underage.

Speaking with THR while at the Sundance Film Festival, the 25-year-old recounted having to tell "someone off" during the industry event in Park City, Utah.

"I normally don't tell them off but they offended me," she said, recalling an interaction with an autograph seeker. "It was this guy and he was shoving photos in front of me and I looked away for a second and looked back and there was a photo of me from my GQ magazine cover. It's super sexy and my butt is out and I'm wearing lingerie and I'm topless."

"I said I wouldn't sign that and he took it away and then put it back in front of me again. I said, 'No, I’m not signing that.' He pulled out another photo of a magazine with another sexy image. He was like, 'Come on, Bella. Sign it for me.'"

"I didn’t like it. It was inappropriate," Bella continued. "There was some stuff there from a Candies campaign that I did when I was 16 and it was clear that he wanted me to sign things that were viewed as sexy and even underage and I was like, 'Give me something else.' He said, 'Aren't they all sexy?' No, enough is enough."

"But I get it, they have to make money and everyone has a job so I get that," she added charitably. "It was just that I was under 18 and it's inappropriate."

When asked if she regretted some of the images she was a part of growing up, Bella said she "wouldn't do that now" but doesn't live in the past.

In fact the former child star said, "I actually made it out pretty clean."

"I could've done so many worse things as so many teenagers do," she continued. "I didn't have really rough issues with mental [health] or get stuck in a really dark place where you don’t want to get out of bed. I mean, I've definitely been there but I have been pretty lucky."