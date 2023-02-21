Penn Badgley Surprises Drew Barrymore By Putting Her in a Box Inspired by 'You'

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

"This is the most exciting blindfolded experience I've ever had," the "Santa Clarita Diet" actress said before being surprised by the Netflix star

During the surprise birthday special of her "The Drew Barrymore Show," the 47-year-old actress was in for a big treat when she was greeted by one of her favorite stars.

In a short preview clip shared to Instagram, co-host Ross Matthews led a blindfolded Barrymore into a glass cage similar to the one featured in Netflix's hit show "You." Badgley's character, Joe Goldberg, uses the cage to trap his victims before he inevitably decides to murder them in the series.

"Don't take that blindfold off," Matthews instructed the talk show host as she shuffled into the cage. "Just stay with me for a second okay? Don't take it off."

"This is the most exciting blindfolded experience I've ever had," the "Charlie's Angels" star gushed. "I hear chains?"

After showing the audience he held the keys to the lock that trapped Barrymore inside, Matthews instructed her to remove her blindfold to which she excitedly explored her cage and waved to her audience.

"You are of course in a glass cage because we know that you love a certain show, so we brought 'You' to you" the 43-year-old "RuPaul's Drag Race" personality quipped.

Barrymore then excitedly greeted Badgley who approached the glass cage with a gift in hand.

"It's not supposed to be this way!" the 36-year-old "Gossip Girl" alum laughed as the "50 First Dates" star collapsed on the ground in surprise.

Badgley said as he placed a bottle of cleaner into a compartment attached to the box, "Here, this is a birthday gift for you, I know you like to remove stains."

"You're not supposed to want this!" he cried, referencing the implications of the glass enclosure to which Barrymore replied. "You know me so well!"

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Penn claimed viewers needed to look inside themselves to reconcile with why they find serial killers attractive.

"We need to look inside," he laughed. "Now, to be fair, with our show we created something where you’re meant to fall in love with him, so that's on us. Ted Bundy, that's on you. Jeffrey Dahmer, that is on you... It's weird, man. That's what our show is exploring."

“The Drew Barrymore Show” special birthday episode will air on Wednesday, Feb. 22 on CBS.