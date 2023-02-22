Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Daughter Weslie Says 'I Miss U' In Social Media Return

Getty

On Monday, the teen -- whom Boss adopted after he married Holker in 2013 -- shared her first social media post since Boss died by suicide in December.

Fowler posted a short video to her TikTok account. In the clip, the 14-year-old can be seen filming herself in front of a mirror as a snippet from Mac Miller's song "Surf" played in the background. As shown in the reflection, Fowler also appeared to have photos of herself and Boss on the back of her phone case.

"i miss u," she captioned the TikTok video.

Holker, meanwhile, sent her daughter love in the comments section, writing, "I love you babygirl ❤️always and forever."

Many of Fowler's friends and followers expressed condolences and shared supportive messages.

Actress and dancer Maddie Ziegler wrote, "beautiful girl sending you so much love ❤️," to which Fowler replied, "thank you ❤️❤️."

Another user named "Izzy," told Fowler, "he's looking over you love , i know it's hard i hope it gets better ❤️." The teen reacted to her friend's kind words, writing back, "your words mean the world ily izzy."

Fowler's post comes a little over two months after Boss, who first broke out on "So You Think You Can Dance" before becoming Ellen DeGeneres' DJ on her daily talk show, passed away on December 13. The professional dancer was 40 years old.

Following the news of Boss' death, Holker released a heartbreaking statement at the time that read: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us."

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him," she continued. "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," Holker added. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she concluded.

Holker and Boss married in 2013, and the latter adopted Weslie. The couple went on to welcome two additional children: son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3. Boss and Holker celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in December.

Last month, Boss was laid to rest in a private family ceremony. Meanwhile, he was honored at another memorial earlier this month, with many of the late DJ's celebrity pals, including Ellen DeGeneres and members of the dance community, attending the celebration of life service.

Holker took to Instagram a week later to thank fans for sending "love and support" following Boss' passing.

"It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life," the 35-year-old said in a moving video. "And it's brought us so much hope and inspiration. He was someone that was just beautiful, and he lived his life from love, and he made you feel a certain way."

"My family and I have always said that we wanted to make sure that our purpose was looked out by bringing joy to people, joy to people's homes from dance or love," she continued. "That's not gonna change for us. It's gonna feel a little bit different, but we know that that's our purpose and we'll still do that to this day."

Holker went on to add, "I appreciate you guys being there for us at this moment. It goes a really far way for us."

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.