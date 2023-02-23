Iggy Azalea 'In Touch' with Britney Spears Since Conservatorship Ended

Getty

The singer -- who collaborated with Britney on Pretty Girls -- would love to work with Spears again, "Now that she has the ability to do it her way 100 percent."

Iggy Azalea is itching to work with Britney Spears again, now that the singer has more control over her life.

The two previously collaborated on the 2015 single "Pretty Girls," which was released while Spears was still under a conservatorship. Following the song's release, Iggy was pretty vocal about what she allegedly witnessed from Britney's team while they were working together, claiming Spears was "Restricted from even the most bizarre and trivial things."

While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live" on Wednesday night, Azalea was asked by a fan whether she's been in communication with Britney since her conservatorship ended in 2021 -- and whether she would want to do another song with her in the future.

"Yes, I have been in touch. We talk on Instagram sometimes. She'll message me and I'll message her back and everything," said Azalea.

"Would I be interested? Yes, of course. My collaboration with her is always one of my favorite collaborations," she continued. "I've spoken about this before but I just feel like there was so much we wanted to do with it .... we never got to do what we wanted to do."

When Cohen asked what more they could do, she added, "Just be out more. She was so limited, obviously."

"Now that she has the ability to do it her way 100 percent. I love Britney, and she's so much more creative than what people give her credit for," Azalea continued. "What she did with [Elton John] was so amazing and I would love to be a part of more of anything that she had to do, especially when they're 100 percent her own ideas and being able to see those."

Appearing on WWHL back in 2018, Azalea claimed Britney's team came to sweep her home before the pair could meet up for lunch.

"They came and checked my place to make sure I wasn't trying to stash anything weird and, like, give it to her, or something," she said at the time. "To make sure I wasn't a bad influence. And I'm not. I passed the test!"

"I was like, 'I promise, I'm not gonna do anything bad. I just want to have lunch,'" she added. "I mean, I don't do anything weird. I don't have, like, a crack den."

At the height of the #FreeBritney movement, she also posted a lengthy statement in support of Spears, saying Britney was "not exaggerating or lying" about her father Jamie Spears' alleged treatment.