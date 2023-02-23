The Rock Jokes About Guns in His Car at Security Check in TikTok Vid

TikTok

The Black Adam star was stopped outside an XFL game by security when he decided to try out a risky one-liner

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is always packing "big guns"...massive biceps that is!

The action star admittedly made an "absolutely horrible joke" when passing through a routine security check outside of an XFL Stadium in a hilarious TikTok video posted late Wednesday.

In the clip an officer politely asks him, "Can you please do me a favor and put in park for me and make sure the doors are unlocked?"

"I can, and I got a lot of guns in here," The Rock says. After a pause he then flexes both of his elephant trunk arms and says playfully, "These kind."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The joke, which if it were anyone else may have elicited an entirely different response, gets an audible guffaw from the officer.

"There's always room for a cheesy joke, I know. You're welcome," Johnson says.

"Absolutely horrible joke, but impeccable timing. You’re welcome 😂🧀" he captioned the video. "XFL game day rollin’ up to the stadium. All love, gratitude and respect for our men and women keeping us all safe. 🙏🏾❤️".