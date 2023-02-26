Pink Frustrated with Media Focus on 'Silly Feud' Instead of Music, 'But I've Never Lied'

Getty

P!nk, who has opened up about tension between her and Christina Aguilera on "Lady Marmalade" while promoting her new album, has a new message for her one-time rival.

P!nk may be making headlines, but she's not happy that they are almost entirely dominated by her comments regarding a "silly feud" between her and Christina Aguilera.

The songstress has been open and honest about her difficult experiences with Aguilera on the set of the "Lady Marmalade" album, but she's frustrated that this is what's getting all the press, rather than her new album, "Trustfall."

In a lengthy post to her Instagram on Saturday night, The "Missundaztood" artist does take some responsibility for the shift on focus from her music while trying to redirect things. She also shares a new message with her one-time rival, Xtina.

"While some of the responsibility lays with me and my inability to lie, and my uncanny ability to overshare- my real disappointment lies in the fact that the art can never be the focus when you’re a woman," P!nk wrote.

She went on to detail how she "sang my a-- off" on the album and even detailed some of her career accomplishments like releasing 11 albums, selling out stadiums, raising her family before lamenting, "The only thing they asks you about over and over is a silly feud from your Twenties."

"I'm notorious for saying too much," P!nk admitted, "But I never lied."

But, she went on to emphasize, for the few women she's had issues with, there are hundreds that she's "complimented and supported and loved on."

"But we don't talk about that," she argued.

She then mused about press tours for stars like Bradley Cooper, Christina Bale and Robert De Niro, wondering how often they're asked about arguments or feuds they may have with some of their male counterparts -- because it rarely happens.

"We stick to the art with them, Don’t we?" she wrote. "I’d like to have the same opportunity."

The pop star then went on to say she believes in "authentic apology" and "owning your mistakes," and so she did just that. She said it's something she's been working on and this is a good reminder of that.

She closed her message with a note to Aguilera directly, penning, "Christina- you know where we stand. Resolved. Onwards and upwards. And thank you all for listening- and for the 25 years

Of kick ass love and support. Peace ✌🏽"

Busy Philipps was one of the first to jump in with support for P!nk's message, agreeing with her wholeheartedly, and encouraging her to speak every bit of her truth.

"Honey they’re always ready to reduce women to clickbait," Philipps commented on P!nk's post. "You are and have always been so much more than that- as an artist and human- you’re incredibly powerful. Please keep sharing as much as you do. It’s refreshing and interesting and truly- f--- this misogynistic culture for making you think you need to say less. ❤️"

Both P!nk and Aguilera have spoken in the past about their difficult times on the set of the "Lady Marmalade" video shoot, while also stating that it's all history and water under the bridge for both of them all these years later.

P!nk spoke about it again on Chris Wallace's "Who's Talking" show over the weekend, suggesting that Aguilera wanted to physically fight her, per TMZ. She's also talked about her feelings that Madonna "doesn't like her," and how she felt "betrayed" by Linda Perry.

It looks like she might be having some regrets in derailing the media coverage by speaking her truth about her experiences in the industry rather than focusing on the album.

"Trustfall" is her ninth studio album and features guest artists Chris Stapleton, The Lumineers and First Aid Kit. "Trustfall" is available now. You can check out her full comments about media coverage of her new project below.