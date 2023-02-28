Khloe Kardashian Update After Face Tumor Removal

Instagram

The Kardashians star revealed she was wearing a scar strip in a recent selfie to heal her incision wound after a recent skin cancer scare.

Khloe Kardashian is on the mend after removing a facial tumor.

The 38-year-old Good American founder took to the comments section on Instagram on Sunday and give her followers a health update after opening up about her skin cancer scare for the first time back in October 2022.

When a fan asked Kardashian about the skin colored bandage on her cheek this past weekend, the reality star responded.

Under a post of herself pouting in her home gym, a fan commented, "And what the heck is on your cheek," to which she replied, "a bandage 🩹".

Kardashian added, "I had a tumor removed from my face but I'm totally ok. Thank you for asking ❤️."

Khloe clarified the patch was actually "a scar strip" while responding to another follower.

"I had a tumor removed from my face a few months ago so I wear this for healing and the prevention of my scar getting worse," she continued. "All is great and healing wonderfully."

Back in October, the "Kardashians" star shared a series of close-up photos of her skin to her Instagram Story while revealing the tumor.

"I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face with some of you wondering why I've been wearing one for the past few weeks," Khloe said at the time. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging."

According to Kardashian, receiving two biopsies at her age is "incredibly rare."

"A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face," the TV personality continued. "I called none other than Dr. Garth Fisher, a dear friend of my family, and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face."

Luckily Dr. Fisher was able to "get everything — all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process."

"You'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look," she continued.