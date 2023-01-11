DWTS Cast Helps Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Welcome First Child Together

Getty

The "Dancing with the Stars" pros announced the birth of their child with a sweet photograph of the new family holding hands.

The next generation of "Dancing with the Stars" has grown by one as professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy welcomed their new baby on Tuesday.

The happy couple shared the joyous news with a precious photo of the three of them holding hands -- and what an impressive grip on baby! -- that they both shared to their Instagram pages on Wednesday.

"Our world is forever changed," Johnson captioned the image alongside their new son's birth date. The couple, who wed in 2019, have not yet shared any additional details, including the baby's name.

But what they shared was enough for an incredible outpouring of congratulations and support from their "DWTS" family and the celebrity world at large -- many of whom have participated on the Disney+ series.

Val's brother, fellow "DWTS" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, was among the first to respond, reacting with four heart emojis. Witney Carson, who is currently expecting, clearly couldn't contain her excitement, commenting, "AHHHHHH!!!!!!!," echoed by Sharna Burgess' "AHHHHHHHHHH!!!!! Congratulations both of you ♥️♥️♥️," while Peta Murgatroyd offered a more subdued, "He’s here ❤️."

Current "DWTS" judge Derek Hough commented, "Wowza !!!!! This is perfect! So happy for you all. A new beautiful family begins," while his fiancee Hayley Erbert kept the digital screams going, writing, "AHHHHHHH! I cannot wait to love on him 💙💙."

Lindsay Arnold, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Sam Cusick, went the other way with her equally strong reaction, commenting, "😭😭😭 love you so much sweet boy!!"

Alan Bersten offered, "Congrats!!!! So happy ❤️❤️❤️❤️." Daniella Karagach, who is also also expecting, added, "AHHH CONGRATULATIONS🎉🎉," while her husband Pasha Pashkov went with seven hearts. New pro Koko Iwasaki commented, "da sweeetest!!!!" followed by an additional three hearts commented by Brandon Armstrong and nine more by Sasha Farber.

Retired pro Cheryl Burke offered her "CONGRATULATIONS! 🤍," while former host Tom Bergeron shared his enthusiasm with the comment, "Congratulations!! You’re both embarking on the most rewarding dance of all 😉🥰."

Rumer Willis shared what she's looking forward to, writing, "Congratulations you two, I can’t wait to meet you sweet boy." Meanwhile, Nikki Bella -- who is also married to a "DWTS" pro, Artem Chigvintsev -- added, "Chills!!!! So happy for you both! Sending you all so much love!!!! 🥰✨🤍🙏🏼."

Candace Cameron Bure was hooting and hollering as well, commenting, "Whoo Hoo!!! Congratulations!!!!" Meanwhile, Amanda Kloots noted, "Oh YAY!!!!" and Gabby Windey offered, "Mom and dad!!! Congratulations!!"

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin cracked, "Congrats. Kid probably came out doing the salsa. Haha," while "Grocery Store" Joe Amabile added, "Congrats guys!!! So happy for you!"

Former contestants Kate Flannery and Monica Aldama offered their "Congratulations!!!!" while Laurie Hernandez settled for a crying emoji followed by a heart, Simone Biles commented three hearts and Tamar Braxton wrote, "Omg he's here."

With Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson and Danielle Karagach all three currently expecting children as well, it looks like the "Dancing with the Stars" family is going to continue to grow -- so these pros better be ready for at least three more rounds of this excitement in the coming year!

It remains to be seen which of these women (if any) will return for the upcoming 32nd season. It's also unclear if the show will continue with its more recent once-a-year format (since 2017), returning in September, or if a spring cycle could be coming in just a few months.