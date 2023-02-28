Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Hijacks His Instagram Account

Getty

The 10-year-old snuck on to her father’s Instagram to share a series of photos of their adopted cats.

Tom Brady's daughter Vivian temporarily hacked the newly retired quarterback's Instagram account.

On Monday, the 10-year-old took to her father's account to share a post about their adopted cats.

"Poké is my name," Vivian wrote alongside a picture of her pet on Brady's Story. "Drinking out of Vivi's water is my game."

She also took a snap of Poké's "nap time" and clarified to followers "Btw this is Vivi 🙂 on my dad's phone."

Brady shares Vivian and his son Benjamin, 13 with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. He is also father to his son Jack, 15, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan.

The 45-year-old NFL legend previously introduced the kittens to his followers earlier this month.

"Vivi wins again," Brady captioned a video of the cats play fighting. "This is what my mornings are like now. They are in good, loving hands."

His new full time role as a family man to both his children and his pets comes after announcing he would be retiring from football for good.

"Good morning guys, I'll get to the point right away, I'm retiring for good," Tom said in a video posted to Instagram in early February. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."

"I won't be long winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year," he said, before getting choked up thanking his family, friends, teammates, competitors and fans for all their support. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. I love you all."

Along with the video, Brady included some recent photos of him at the Super Bowl with his entire family -- with some pictures including Gisele. He captioned the post, "I love my family. I love my teammates. I love my friends. I love my coaches. I love football. I love you all. I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️"