Jena Malone Says She Was Sexually Assaulted During Hunger Games Production

Jena Malone is opening up about a dark time in her life.

On Tuesday, the actress revealed in an Instagram post that she was sexually assaulted by a person she "had worked with" while shooting the fourth and final "Hunger Games" installment: "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay -- Part 2."

In her post, Malone shared a photo of herself in the French countryside that was taken after she finished filming the dystopian action movie, which was released in 2015.

The 38-year-old began her lengthy caption with a "trigger warning," before explaining the image. "This photo was taken right after I wrapped mocking Jay part two and I had to say goodbye to everyone on set," she wrote. "We were shooting in a beautiful estate in the countryside of France and I asked the driver to let me out in this field so I could cry and capture this moment."

Malone continued, "Even tho this time in Paris was extremely hard for me , was going thru a bad break up and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with , I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play."

"A swirling mix of emotions im only now just learning to sort thru. I wish it wasn't tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life I I guess," she added. "How to hold the chaos with the beauty."

The "Sucker Punch" actress said she's "worked very hard to heal and learn thru restorative justice , how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself."

Malone -- who starred as Johanna Mason in "Catching Fire" (2013), "Mockingjay -- Part 1" (2014) and "Mockingjay -- Part 2" (2015) -- said that it's "been hard to talk" about her experience appearing in the film franchise, but she's "ready to move thru it and reclaim the joy and accomplishment I felt."

She concluded her post by sharing "lots of love to you survivors out there," noting that "the process is so slow and non linear."

"I want to say im here for anyone who needs to talk or vent or open uncommunicated spaces within themselves," she wrote. "Please dm me if you need a safe space to be heard."

Many fans and followers took to the comments section of Malone's post to share their support. Among those who commented was Malone's "Hunger Games" co-star, Willow Shields, who starred as Primrose Everdeen, the younger sister of Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss, in the films.

"This post has me at a loss of words," wrote Shields, 22. "I understand and I hope that though the process is so slow you are okay Jena ❤️."

Malone also responded to a couple of followers in the comments section of her post.

After one fan said, "unfortunately whoever violated you got to walk away with no [repercussions]," Malone replied, clarifying, "no that's not true. I used restorative justice to allow healing and accountability and growth with the other person. It was a hard process but one I believe truly helped me move thru some of the hardest parts of the grief."

When another user asked the "Stepmom" star if there were "books or resources" she found to be "useful" during her healing process, Malone said, she did find resources, noting that "one day I will try and write out the process I used but I'm not quite ready yet."

"Just so you know, I didn't read any books but know there are so many online," she continued. "I did do a lot of online research. What [led] me there was feeling not held by 'outing' someone using the traditional cancel like culture that has been created."

"The Neon Demon" star added that she doesn't "fully see how the criminal justice system could fully repair my healing, though I do believe it can help in many ways."

"It all [led] me to using restorative justice, basically a system of repairing harm, to speak to the other party involved and make requests of my healing journey and really just be heard," Malone said. "It wasn't perfect and I'm sure I could have used the help of the many teachers out there who practice restorative justice in mediation settings. I felt I needed to do it alone I guess. I hope that answers your question. Feel free to dm for more clarity."

TooFab has reached out to Lionsgate for comment.