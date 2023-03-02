Anne Heche's Ex Sends Message to Late Star In Birthday Tribute to Son Homer

Instagram/Getty

"Thank you for trusting him to me," wrote Homer's father and Heche's ex-husband, Coley Laffoon.

Anne Heche's ex-husband, Coleman "Coley" Laffoon, is paying tribute to the late actress and their son, Homer, nearly seven months following her death.

On Thursday, Laffoon took to Instagram to honor Homer on his 21st birthday, while also sharing a heartfelt message to Heche, who passed away in August.

Laffoon's post featured a series of photos of Homer over the years, including several shots from their father-son trip to San Francisco.

In his lengthy caption, Laffon -- who was married to Heche from 2001 to 2009 -- gave an emotional shoutout to Heche, sharing that the late star is in thoughts on their son's special day.

"Impossible not to close my eyes and think of @anneheche zooming around the cosmos, swinging by Northern California, smiling her knowing and still vulnerable smile as she races past," the 49-year-old said, adding, "He's good Anne. Thank you for trusting him to me. It's going to keep being great. I promise."

Earlier in his post, Laffoon praised his son on his birthday, and opened up about their relationship.

"21 years.goes fast. Before you know it the journey of a lifetime has become two lives. Intertwined, inseparable in the sense that what is in one is in the other," he wrote. "Homer is in me as much as I'm in him. It's baked in."

"We're spending two nights in San Fran, a father-son trip celebrating this symbolic passage into adulthood. He's come through his challenges on his terms," he added. "Can't ask for much more. Has a promising new job, great friends, is a loving son and brother. Hopefully that is conveyed in thr faces in the pictures here. He's doing great and it feels so good."

The real estate broker went on to thank his wife, Alexi, for "holding down the fort" at home as she takes care of their three kids while pregnant with their fourth child.

"She believes in this father son time and supports us with every fiber of her heart and body," he wrote. "As my my mom says, 'we are LUCKY to have Alexi in our lives.'"

Back in January, Homer took over his late mother's Instagram in anticipation of the posthumous release of her memoir, "Call Me Anne," which dropped on January 24.

"First things first, from August to now, the amount of love, care and support shown by those on social media and IRL has been overwhelming and blessedly received - thank you," he wrote in part.

"One day at a time is working for me as I'm sure the healing journey will be a long one," he added. Your good thoughts and well wishes will continue to comfort me on my path."

Heche died at the age of 53 following a car crash on August 5, 2022, an accident that left her in a coma. She was declared brain dead on August 12, before she was taken off life support two days later.

In addition to Homer, Heche is also survived by her 13-year-old son, Atlas.