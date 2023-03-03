Vanderpump Rules Stars React to Alleged Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Hookup

Getty

James Kennedy and Lala Kent shared their thoughts on the alleged hookup that reportedly led to Ariana Madix and Sandoval's split, while Ariana's brother also chimed in.

"Vanderpump Rules" stars are going off on social media following a bombshell report that Ariana Madix ended her relationship with Tom Sandoval after learning he allegedly cheated on her with Raquel.

Shortly after TMZ broke the story on Friday, James Kennedy -- who was in a relationship with Raquel from 2016 to 2021 -- weighed in on the shocking news, sharing a photo of the article to Instagram.

"Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything," James captioned the post. He then added in a comment, "read it and weep. Toms a f---ing creep!"

Lala Kent -- who's been feuding with Sandoval recently -- chimed in, responding to a fan in the comments section of James' post.

After the user seemingly referred to Sandoval and Raquel as "vile subhumans," James wrote, "CORRECT," before Lala added, "I've been telling y'all. Everyone said I was a 'bully.' It's called YOU TRIGGER ME AND I SEE YOU FOR WHO YOU ARE! I've known these two are disgusting from the jump."

She also took a shot at Ariana on her Instagram Stories. The "Give Me Lala" author posted a screenshot of a news article headline that read: "Vanderpump Rules Star Raquel Leviss Is Over Drama With Lala Kent; Says 'I Don't Have Energy' For Lala."

Alongside the headline, Lala -- who also tagged Raquel -- wrote, "I suggest you get some energy for me. You're gonna need it."

Former "Vanderpump Rules" star Jax Taylor responded to a fan on Twitter, who asked for his thoughts on the news. "I've called a lot of things on that show that people never believed… everything I say always ends being true..," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, some fans are speculating that Scheana Shay has unfollowed Raquel on Instagram.

It's not just Bravo stars who are reacting to the news of Raquel and Sandoval's alleged hookup and the latter's split with Ariana.

Ariana's brother Jeremy also shared his thoughts on the drama, blasting Raquel in the comments section of James' post.

"It's funny to watch people social climb and be soooooooo fake that they're willing to s--- on people that are supposed to be their 'best friend' ( a term that gets thrown around very often around here) all just to come up or have some sort of story line. This lifestyle and this group is beyond toxic and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone. All just for clout from a corny ass network like BravoTV 😂."

Jeremy called Sandoval a "try hard having a having a midlife crisis with his cringy band," while writing that Raquel "has faked her way to the top trying to make something of her life willing to step on whoever to get there starting with James." He added, "Sell out type lame s---. Let’s all remember that Raquel was a fan of the show before all of this. Does anyone pay attention?"

Model Chrissy Teigen -- who is a huge Bravo fan -- chimed in on Twitter, writing, "I have 20 different chats going about this Vanderpump Rules news. 20 wildly different people, a wide variety of ages and backgrounds, insanely different jobs and lives, all have come together to say 'WHAAAAAAAAT!?!??!?'"

The news will come as a surprise to many "Pump Rules" fans, as Ariana and Tom have been together for nine years. This development also comes after a series of romantic entanglements for Raquel, who was already making headlines for some of her post-James hookups. (Click here to see a full breakdown of all the Raquel drama ... so far.)