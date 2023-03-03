Raquel Leviss' Messy Love Life Timeline from James Kennedy to Tom Sandoval

Instagram/Getty

She's also been linked to her manager at SUR, Tom Schwartz and Garcelle Beauvais' married son.

Raquel Leviss has found herself in the middle of another Vanderpump Rules breakup, as TMZ reports Ariana Madix ended her relationship with Tom Sandoval after learning he's allegedly been cheating on her with Raquel.

So far, no parties involved have commented on the report -- though James Kennedy shared the article to his Instagram page, adding, "Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything." He added, "read it and weep. Toms a f---ing creep!"

Lala Kent -- who's been feuding with Sandoval recently -- also commented on James' post, writing, "I've been telling y'all. Everyone said I was a 'bully.' It's called YOU TRIGGER ME AND I SEE YOU FOR WHO YOU ARE! I've known these two are disgusting from the jump."

The news will come to a shock to many Pump Rules fans, as Ariana and Tom have been together for nine years. This development also comes after a series of romantic entanglements for Leviss, who was already making headlines for some of her post-James hookups.

Keep reading for a full breakdown of all the Raquel drama … so far.

Leviss first entered the Vanderpump Rules fray in 2016, when she was introduced on the show as James' girlfriend. The pair stayed together through cheating allegations, after he was accused of hooking up with someone else at SUR. He only just recently admitted to cheating on Raquel with costar Lala Kent near the start of their relationship together too, while Kent was already with Randall Emmett.

In May 2021, they got engaged — but it didn't last, as the pair confirmed in December 2021 they had ended their engagement and broken up. During the Season 9 reunion, they opened up about what went wrong, saying they really hadn't been sexually intimate with each other for a while before the split. Raquel also appeared on Scheana Shay's Sheananigans podcast and said everything came to a head at Thanksgiving, detailing an incident between James and her father that left her with the realization that “this relationship wasn’t one” she wanted to be in anymore.

James rebounded pretty quickly from their split with Ally Lewber, who he reportedly started dating in January 2022. They’re still together. Raquel, however, has been linked to a few guys since the separation.

On Vanderpump Rules this season, viewers saw her consider dating SUR manager Peter Madrigal — but it didn't take long for Lisa Vanderpump to shut that one down, telling Peter it wasn't professional.

She's also been linked to Tom Schwartz, following his split from wife Katie Maloney.

The pair have had a very flirtatious relationship, with Raquel admitting in recent episodes of the show that she has a bit of a "crush" on her costar. In this week's episode, she even flat out asked him whether he wanted to make out at a gig for Sandoval — but he turned her down, not wanting to cause drama with Katie.

Raquel hasn't seemed too concerned with how a possible hookup with Katie's ex would upset her friend, but did later admit to Maloney that she made a pass at him. Katie was more upset at costar Scheana Shay, however, who she believes has been manipulating both Tom and Raquel into a hookup. While it hasn't aired yet, Raquel and Tom will make out at some point this season, while in Mexico for Sheana’s wedding.

She was also linked to Garcelle Beauvais' son Oliver, who she was seen making out with in a promo for next week's episode during a girls trip to Las Vegas.

Oliver works at another of LVP's establishments, Vanderpump à Paris at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino ... and was apparently married to wife Samantha at the time of the makeout session.

Samantha called out her husband publicly for cheating, but said Leviss wasn't to blame and did "nothing wrong" in the situation. Raquel also later told Page Six that Oliver "misled" her into thinking he was single and claimed they "didn’t hook up." She added that she found out he was married while getting ready to meet him for a dinner date.

Viewers will have to stay tuned to see how the drama with Oliver, Schwartz and Sandoval plays out, as cameras were reportedly rolling this week amid the Tom-Ariana split.