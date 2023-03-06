Gigi Hadid on Being a Nepo Baby, Raising Khai with Ex Zayn Malik

Getty

The model speaks out on privilege, raising her child under constant media scrutiny and co-parenting with former One Direction star Zayn

Unlike some celebrities, Gigi Hadid admits what many stars are reluctant to share -- just how much her well-connected and wealthy upbringing has impacted her career and viewpoint as a new parent.

"Technically I'm a nepotism baby," Gigi told The Sunday Times. "I've always acknowledged that I come from privilege. My parents told me, 'Just because you have parents who were successful, it doesn't mean that you shouldn't walk into the job being as nice and as hard-working as you can be.'"

Gigi's teen years were far from typical, as she and her siblings had to deal with "Real Housewives" cameras, paparazzi and almost guaranteed social media fame with Yolanda Hadid and Mohamed Hadid as parents. Now, Gigi tries to protect two-year-old daughter Khai from too much attention -- particularly from unwanted photographs, something she's learned from her own experience with famous parents.

"The only thing that really bothers me is if it's going to take away from me trying to experience things with my daughter because I'm trying to protect her from that," she told the Times of constant media scrutiny.

Khai's time is split between parents Gigi and Zayn Malik after their reportedly dramatic split during the pandemic.

The model shared with the Times how she and her former partner place the emphasis on Khai's experience and not their own.

"Just keeping the importance of the child’s happiness at the forefront," says Gigi. "That she can be with both parents makes me very happy."

Of coparenting with Malik she was careful to offer any advice to others facing a similar situation, simply noting to keep in mind, "You have a long life alongside this person."