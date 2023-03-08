Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Desire to Have Kids, Talks Girlfriend

Annie Leibovitz for Vogue

"I've wanted a kid since I was 16," the 30-year-old model told Vogue for its latest cover story.

Cara Delevingne is opening up about her desire to have children.

In an interview with Vogue for its April 2023 cover story, the model revealed she's been thinking about motherhood since she was a teenager, and shared that she hopes to freeze her eggs in the near future.

"I've wanted a kid since I was 16. I want babies so bad," said Delevingne, 30. "Back then I would not have been ready, of course -- I just wanted to replace the need to look after my mom with a kid of my own."

Delevingne's mother, Pandora, battled heroin addiction in the past, including while Delevingne was growing up.

Delevingne has previously spoken about wanting to have children, admitting last year that she buys clothes for her future kids.

"I want to have babies," she told Harper's Bazaar's UK in a January 2022 interview. "But not yet. I buy children’s clothes for my future child who doesn’t exist. Baby shoes really get me -- they break my heart. I went shopping the other day and I bought these tiny Air Jordans, which are purple and they have a lion on them. I'm manifesting..."

Meanwhile, elsewhere in her new interview with Vogue, the actress got candid about her love life, gushing over her relationship with her girlfriend, British singer Minke.

"She's the type of person who has boundaries, and there came a point with me when she wasn't going to have it much longer, and it was a blessing in disguise," she said of Minke, whose real name is Leah Mason. "It's the first time I feel like I'm in a relationship not trying to rescue someone."

The "Carnival Row" star added that she and Minke celebrated the holidays together in Utah, which marked the first time Delevingne was sober during Christmas and New Year's Eve.

"It was just the two of us," she told Vogue. "I was in bed by 12:15 a.m. on New Year's Eve having the nicest time."

Delevingne and Minke first sparked romance rumors last June after they were seen kissing while on vacation in Italy.

Also during her cover story, Delevingne opened up about her turbulent year and her ongoing battle with addiction after entering rehab in the fall.

See what she had to say, here, and click here to read Delevingne's full Vogue cover story.