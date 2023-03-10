Brittany Snow Posts About 'Hard and Beautiful' Year on Birthday Amid Tyler Stanaland Divorce

Getty

"As I get older, I am stronger than I ever knew," said the 37-year-old actress, who filed for divorce from Stanaland in January.

Brittany Snow is taking a look back on the past year as she celebrates her 37th birthday, which marks her first since she filed for divorce from estranged husband Tyler Stanaland.

On Thursday, the actress shared an Instagram post in honor of her special day, reflecting on the "hard and beautiful" year, including what she's learned about herself.

"this year has been hard and beautiful," Snow wrote alongside a candid photo of herself. "As I get older, I am stronger than I ever knew (except my back seems weaker and hurts way more.) I am so grateful for all these days. Thank you for the birthday love my friends ✨ 📸."

This comes just a couple of months after Snow filed for divorce from Stanaland, 33. According to TMZ, the "Pitch Perfect" star cited "irreconcilable differences."

In September 2022, Snow and Stanaland revealed they were separating, with the former couple both sharing similar statements on social media.

Snow took to Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of herself and the "Selling the OC" star writing, "After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another."

"We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives," she continued. "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie."

"We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter," she concluded.

Snow and Stanaland were introduced by mutual friends and announced their engagement in 2019. They married in Malibu in March 2020.

The split came after it was revealed one of Stanaland's "Selling the OC" co-stars allegedly attempted to kiss him off-camera. The drama kicked off when Stanaland spoke out about his co-star Kayla Cardona's alleged attempts to kiss him not once, but twice.

Appearing on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast at the time, Stanaland explained what allegedly went down and why he didn't initially make a big deal about it on the show.

"One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing," he claimed.

"That was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened," he added. "It was just ... something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married."

However, Cardona contested that version of events.

"I'm not gonna flirt with someone if I don't feel like I'm getting flirt with back. If I know that someone is definitely not interested -- I have a lot more confidence in myself than to just throw myself at someone for no reason," Cardona told Us Weekly in response to Stanaland's claims. "I was definitely feeling the reciprocation back and, you know, multiple times. But nothing has ever happened."

"Nothing happened, nothing close happened," she added.

While she said everyone during the "drunken night" was flirting with each other, Stanaland hit back, saying the night "felt like summer camp" and "brother, sister vibes." He added, "It never felt that way, but I can't speak for her."

Meanwhile, Cardona went on to claim to Us Weekly that Snow had more to worry about with a different co-star, Alex Hall. Throughout the season of "Selling the OC," Hall and Stanaland appearing to get quite cozy with one another, with Hall even sitting on his lap at one point.

The two were seen out in Corona Del Mar together on the day Stanaland and Snow announced their split.