Heather Dubrow Slams Claims She Revealed Child's Transition to 'Remain Relevant'

On Saturday, "RHOC" star Heather Dubrow announced her 12-year-old child had come out as transgender and goes by the name Ace for International Son's Day.

Heather Dubrow took the celebration of International Sun's Day over the weekend to reveal that her child was transgender on Instagram, but some saw it as her trying to "remain relevant" or "create a storyline" for "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

"Neither of these things are true," Dubrow said of comments on her latest "Let's Talk" podcast, referring to comments on her post. "They are the farthest thing from the truth." She further emphasized she would never use any of her children for "content."

During the episode, Dubrow opened up about why she and her family decided it was time to open up about her child's transition. "It’s really all about protecting my kids," she said, "physically and emotionally."

"It became apparent we needed to say something," the reality star continued. "What our goal was is to acknowledge who our incredible son is and show how much we love and support our child."

She went on to hint at what brought them to this determination, noting, "There are other people who want to tell your children's stories for them," adding that "something had to be said by us before someone else made a statement."

On Saturday, Dubrow paid tribute to her 12 year old, revealing that he is transgender and has chosen the name Ace. In her post -- which featured a photo of the name "Ace" written in the sand on a beach -- Dubrow, 54, praised her son, and expressed her love and support for him.

"It's International sons day! We love you, our youngest son, Ace ❤️," she began in the post's caption. "Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans."

"Since Ace is a 12 year old child, with a long life ahead of him - we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so," she added. "All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents."

"Your brother and sisters love and support you too ❤️," concluded Heather, who also shares 19-year-old twins Nick and Max, and daughter Kat, 16, with husband Terry Dubrow. Both Max and Kat are also members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Max came out as bisexual in June 2020 and Kat shared that she is a lesbian in February of last year. Just as with Ace, Dubrow shared her support of her children with each of those announcements.

"We've got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans," she told People in February 2022.