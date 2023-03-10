1000-Lb Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Shows Dramatic Weight Loss

Instagram

"I think I speak for everyone when I say WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU," wrote a fan, who complimented Slaton on her 300-lb weight loss transformation.

"1000-Lb Sisters" star Tammy Slaton has revealed the results of her weight loss surgery.

Earlier this week, the reality star shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, showing off her dramatic weight loss transformation after she underwent bariatric surgery last year. Slaton -- who has been open about her struggles with both food and alcohol -- has dropped over 300 pounds, per The Sun.

Her post featured a series of selfies taken outside, with Tammy's appearance reflecting her weight loss.

Fans took to the comments section to compliment Slaton on her new look, while also applauding her on all of her hard work.

"Omg Tammy you look amazing! And no more trach! I have cried on every episode this season! You freakin did it girl! I am so proud of you!" another added, while another fan said, "We are rooting for you Tammy! You deserve a good life. Never let anyone tell you otherwise."

Another added, "Gotta admit Tammy, you proved a whole lot of us wrong. Way to go & keep it up! 👏👏👏👏👏👏."

The photos mark the first time Slaton has posted to Instagram since February 14. However, she consistently shares videos on her TikTok account.

Meanwhile, last week, mixed martial arts company Southern Indiana Combat Production shared a Facebook post, which featured photos of Tammy and her sister Amy holding up a championship belt. Not only is Slaton's transformation evident in the shots, but it also showed the 36-year-old standing instead of sitting in a wheelchair.

As documented in a recent episode of "1000-LB Sisters," Slaton -- who at one point weighed over 700 pounds -- was approved to get bariatric surgery after she reached her weight loss goal of 550 pounds. The Sun reported in November 2022 that Tammy underwent the procedure the last summer in Lexington, Kentucky.