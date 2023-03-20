Bad Bunny Dissing Kendall Jenner's Ex Devin Booker In New Song?

Getty

Here's why fans are certain the Puerto Rican rapper is shading the Phoenix Suns player in his feature on Eladio Carrión's 'Coco Chanel'

This really is one Bad Bunny.

Fans are certain the Puerto Rican rapper is dissing Kendall Jenner's ex boyfriend Devin Booker in his feature on Eladio Carrión's song "Coco Chanel" -- and the case seems to be quite strong.

Bunny's rap appeared to get a response from the NBA player, if screenshots of an apparently deleted IG comment making the rounds on the internet are to be believed.

The lyrics are as follows: "Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e' un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe".

Roughly translated to English the lyrics say, "I'm not bad, nah, baby, that's a gimmick / But the sun in PR is hotter than the sun in Phoenix / She knows it".

Booker is currently playing for the Phoenix Suns and Bunny, as mentioned before, is from Puerto Rico.

He also raps in the song "las de escorpio son peligro" or "scorpios are dangerous," which has sent many fans in a tizzy as Kendall was born on November 3, 1995 making her a Scorpio in the zodiac.

No names were named but the allusions seem clear enough.

According to the US Sun, Booker wrote in a since deleted IG comment "He worried about another MAN again." Reps for all parties involved have not responded to media enquiries.