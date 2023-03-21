Law Roach Shares Zendaya's Reaction To Retirement News

Getty

Law Roach is sharing how his favorite client Zendaya reacted to the news of his sudden retirement.

During an appearance on the "High Low with EmRata" podcast, the 44-year-old celebrity stylist revealed that news he was stepping down from fashion was "tough" for the 26-year-old "Euphoria" actress. Zendaya and Roach have partnered for some of her most iconic red carpet looks.

Sharing that he is a part of a core group that make up the "Spiderman: No Way Home" star's support system, Roach said he received a phone call from her after posting his retirement to social media before letting her know.

"She said, 'Girl, I thought we'd make big decisions together,'" the "Legendary" host recalled.

Roach claimed Zendaya was more than supportive of his step away from styling, "She's like, do you need me to send you on a vacation? Like, tell me what, tell me what you're going through," the Chicago native said. "And I you know, talk to her about, you know, just being unhappy and being unhappy for a really long time and still grieving the death of my nephew. So we had that talk."

Though the "Dune" actress was willing to provide "whatever you need" for Roach and his mental health, he shared how rumors on social media began to blame her for his departure from fashion.

"The internet is cruel. It's really cruel," he continued. "So people started to blame her for my retirement. And that wasn't fair to her. And the things they were saying, of course, isn't true. So that spilled over to my suffering, she started to suffer too. And I didn't think I didn't think that was fair. Because she has always protected me in this industry and vice versa."

Is Law Roach still upset about this? Zendaya seemed to help his career. pic.twitter.com/mxg3gPZEbY — Sweet Carmel (@SweetCarmel77) March 14, 2023 @SweetCarmel77

Please stop it….. there was never a problem with a seat — LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) March 21, 2023 @LUXURYLAW

In a since deleted Instagram post, Roach shared a post with the image of the word "RETIRED" last Tuesday.

"My Cup is empty," he captioned his announcement. "Thank you to everyone who've supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I'm so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it's not!"

He concluded: "The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win ... I'm out. ❤️❤️❤️"

Many fans speculated that Roach's breaking point was after his apparent snub at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week. In a video that went viral earlier this month, Zendaya, who was styled by Roach, could be seen walking to the last empty seat in the front row. Roach followed closely behind and was left without a chair at his place next to the actress, and Zendaya gestured to the seat behind her in the second row.

Roach later took to Twitter on Tuesday to reiterate that Zendaya nor LVMH (the company who owns Louis Vuitton) was responsible for his departure.