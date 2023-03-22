Jennifer Aniston Says Adam Sandler Teases Her About Her Boyfriend Choices

Youtube

The "Friends" star also revealed she's no longer allowed to give Sandler any grief about his fashion choices after Vogue named the actor a style icon.

Jennifer Aniston's gotten some serious scolding from Adam Sandler over the years due to her romantic choices.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday, the 54-year-old "Friends" alum revealed just how far back her relationship with the "Uncut Gems" star goes while promoting their new movie "Murder Mystery 2."

According to Aniston, she met Sandler when they were 20 and 22-year-old, respectively, at Jerry's Famous Deli in Los Angeles. Over the years, the 56-year-old "Grown Ups" actor has given her some friendly advice that often includes some ribbing about her love life.

"Well, if I get anything from him, it's 'What are you doing?' Usually based on someone I'm dating," Aniston said, while imitating Sandler's trademark vocal inflection. "'What are you doing? What's wrong with you?'"

While Sandler may give Jennifer some flack about her dating habits, it turns out the roasting goes both ways.

Elsewhere in her appearance, the "We're The Millers" star recalled how she once joined Sandler and his wife at dinner in Italy -- where the actor showed up in a questionable outfit that included his trademark basketball shorts, while his wife was dressed to the nines.

"Jackie looked beautiful in an eyelet dress," Jennifer said of Sandler's wife, before mocking the comedian's fashion sense. "Her hair was done and he shows up in basketball shorts. Satin basketball shorts with white piping and Nike high tops. And turquoise velour Izod that had no relationship."

Aniston may describe Sandler as fashion-challenged, but after the actor was named as a Vogue "style icon" back in 2021, the actress said she no longer has any defense when it comes to getting the "50 First Dates" star to dress better.

"Now he's like, 'Vogue said I was amazing like this,'" Jennifer quipped. "So thanks Vogue."

Though their conversations may end with some playful scolding, "The Morning Show" actress gushed about Sandler's genuine kindness and revealed she loves to return the favor by taking care of him.

"He's so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does but he doesn't take care of himself," Aniston said, sharing how she often "makes him smoothies" and herbal medicine when he's not feeling well.

"I have a little arsenal of herbs in my trailer and I make him smoothies when I can and give him all sorts of Chinese herbs when he is exhausted," she said of their time on set. "I'm like the mobile pharmacy. Yeah, I'm the set medic."