Gisele Bundchen Reacts to Reports Linking Her to Jiu-Jitsu Teacher and Billionaire Real Estate Developer

Lachlan Bailey/Vanity Fair

Of one of the men, she said, "I wouldn't be with this guy ... I mean, puh-leeze!"

Gisele Bundchen is speaking out against reports she's dating her Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente or real estate developer Jeffrey Soffer following her split from Tom Brady.

In the months since filing for divorce, Bundchen has been linked romantically to both men. The supermodel has been spotted out with Valente solo and with her children on multiple occasions, while the Daily Mail recently reported she's been seeing 55-year-old Soffer for several months.

"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," she told Vanity Fair when asked about the reports, which, at the time of the initial interview were only about Valente.

Speaking with the publication about Joaquim and his brothers -- Pedro, Gui, who are also instructors -- she said she was "so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially."

"He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust," she added.

"It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."

When asked about Soffer in a follow-up interview weeks later, the reporter noted she sounded "devastated" when they brought up his name. The real estate developer and billionaire is a longtime friend of her ex-husband was previously married to fellow supermodel Elle Macpherson.

Calling the report "absurd," she said she has "zero relationship with him in any way" and hasn't seen him in more than six months. "He's Tom’s friend, not my friend ... I wouldn’t be with his friend. I wouldn’t be with this guy," she added, "I mean, puh-leeze." She also said, "They were saying I'm with this guy, he's old, because he's got money -- it's ridiculous."

Saying that "seeing lies being created all the time about yourself is not easy," 42-year-old Bundchen insinuated the stories were "planted," said VF, and said whoever did it wants "to make me look like something I'm not." She concluded that all she wanted to do was "to go do my job and raise my children in peace."

Tom and Gisele split in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Announcing the news on Instagram, Bundchen wrote, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."